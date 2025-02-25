Horoscope Today, February 26: Hard Work to pay off for Taurus, know about other zodiacs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of February 26, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

February 26, 2025 Horoscope: Today is Trayodashi, the Udaya date of Falgun Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 11:09 am today, after which Chaturdashi Tithi will start. Parigh Yoga will remain till 2:57 pm today. Also, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 5:23 pm today. Apart from this, today is Mahashivratri. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of February 26, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. You can get transferred to your favourite place. Today you have the possibility of more profit than expected. Understanding will increase among the family members. Relatives can come to your house today. There will be a good atmosphere at home. If any kind of thing is bothering you in your mind, then talk to your friends about it. You will plan dinner with your spouse, this will increase the sweetness in your relationship.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 2

Taurus

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. Today the result of your hard work will be in your favor. Your commendable work will be respected in the society. Your confidence in work can bring you success. You will spend the evening with your family, there will be an atmosphere of laughter and happiness in the family. Today your mind will be engaged in worship, you can also visit a religious place. You will take the help of your elders for good results in your studies. Be careful about your health today.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 6

Gemini

Today your day will be full of joy and enthusiasm. You will bring some new changes in your work in the workplace. Your positive attitude will get you a promotion in the job. Today your boss will appreciate you. The trips made in terms of business will be beneficial for you. Today your financial condition will be better. Today your creative talent will come out openly. Today your dressing sense will be appreciated in the office. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 7

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. If you are involved in the construction business, then there are chances of profit for you. Today you can make up your mind to bring some changes in your work. Maintain trust in each other in the marital relationship, the relationship will remain strong. Today you can go to another city to attend a business meeting. The meeting will prove beneficial for you. Today you will be consulted on some matters. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky Colour- Silver

Lucky Number- 3

Leo

Today will be a better day for you. If you work in the finance department or sales, then you will benefit a lot from your knowledge. To bring newness to married life, you will take your spouse somewhere for a trip. Today you will be confused about some old thing, but soon everything will be fine. Today you will have confidence about the work. Today some important work related to business will be completed, and you will focus completely on new work. Today you can learn new things from children.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 2

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today your interest in religious activities will increase. Today you can be a part of some special work. Money stuck for a long time can be recovered today. Today will be a great day for those who are associated with health services. Today you should keep faith in yourself so that you can face difficult situations boldly. You will be happy throughout the day due to getting a surprise from your lovers today. Today is going to be a good day for people associated with politics.

Lucky Colour- Brown

Lucky Number- 8

Libra

Today your day will be happy. Your wish related to education will be fulfilled. You will get results with good marks in the exam. Today you will take care of your diet. Due to this, your health will remain fit and fine. People working in the education sector will get good benefits today. Today you have to control your speech, one wrong thing of yours can cause problems in the work being done. Today you will help needy people, this will make you happy. Lovers will plan to travel somewhere.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 4

Scorpio

Today will be a positive day for you. Plans made in connection with business will prove to be effective. Chances of monetary gains will increase for you. Mass communication students are likely to get special opportunities. You will develop enthusiasm for artistic things. You can go to a craft exhibition with friends. Maintain positive energy within yourself today. Avoid reacting immediately to anything. Today you will get good news from your children.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky color- 4

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get some new opportunities for profit. Today there will be happiness and peace in your family. Today you will get the benefit of your hard work and there will be a feeling of happiness in your mind. Making decisions with patience will open up the chances of success. Today you may deviate from your goal but the support of your loved ones will take you in the right direction. You can also get some good job offers today. You will be ready to compromise wherever needed.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky color- 4

Capricorn

Today is going to bring new happiness to your family. Thinking of doing new work will give you opportunities to earn money. People will take advice from you to work on your plan. Today your financial condition will be good. Students will make new changes in their studies. It will be good for the people working today to complete the tasks on time. If you go on a long drive with your lover, you will get a chance to know each other more.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky color- 7

Aquarius

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Your planned work will be completed today. You will benefit from the work done together with your business partner today. Today you will get respect in society. You will include seasonal fruits for your good health. Today the problem of the house will be solved by mutual harmony of family members. You will plan to go somewhere with your friends. Students will change their study timetable today.

Lucky colour- While

Lucky color- 8

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. People who are planning to buy property will talk to a property dealer today. Today you may have to go out of the state for business. Engineering students will have good placements. You will have confidence, that if you do the work with enthusiasm, it will definitely be completed. Today you will be interested in religious activities. Today your income will increase, which will strengthen the financial side.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky color- 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

