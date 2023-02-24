Horoscope Today, February 25: Day full of happiness for Gemini, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, February 25

Horoscope Today, February 25: Today is the Shashthi Tithi of Falgun Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Shashthi Tithi will be till 12.20 pm tonight. Brahma Yoga remained for 5.18 minutes this evening. Along with this, there will be an attitude till 3.59 minutes late tonight. Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 3.59 minutes late tonight. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of 25th February for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

It will be a happy day. You will go to visit the temple with your parents. Some people can be greatly influenced by your behavior. There is a possibility of getting help from new people in some auspicious work. With the help of mutual trust in married life, there will be strength in the relationship. Some of your special wishes are expected to be fulfilled. The cooperation you receive from the colleagues in the office will increase your enthusiasm. Any important work related to children can be completed today. If you recite Hanuman Chalisa seven times, your wish will be fulfilled.

Taurus

It will be a very good day for you. You will have success at work. You will get an idea for some work. Today is a favourable day for professional progress. Your health will be good. You may get a chance to spend time with old friends. Your married life will be happy. Your work in the office will be appreciated. You can plan a social work together with some people. If you feed bread to the cow, the pace of your work will be maintained.

Gemini

Today will be full of happiness for you. Women of this zodiac can get some good news today. Your financial side will be better than before. You will get the support of your parents, due to which you will be able to move forward in life. The pending office work for many days will be completed today. Students may be given the opportunity to study abroad. Your social status will increase.

Cancer

It will be a good day. New thoughts will come in your mind. You can consider a new plan for some work. There will be ups and downs in your health. You should avoid getting into unnecessary fights. Those doing private jobs can get a new project. By working hard in the right direction, you will be able to complete it on time. Students can discuss with their friends about any subject. To improve your married life, you should avoid bringing misunderstandings. Go to the temple and see God, everything will be better with you.

Leo

It will be a favorable day. Your mind will be engaged towards religious works. Your work will be appreciated among the people. You will have to work hard to get financial benefits. Parents can take their children out in the evening for entertainment. Women can plan for any of their work. You should exercise restraint on your speech while talking about a matter. Salute your Guru, you will definitely get the fruits of your hard work.

Virgo

It is going to be a good day for you. Your relationship with your partner will be even stronger. Your hard work done for some work will pay off. Today will be a favorable day for career. You will be happy on completion of some work. Everyone will listen to your words carefully. You will get full contribution of seniors in the work. You will get the opportunity of sudden monetary gain in business. In matters of health, you will feel yourself full of freshness. You will get many new and good experiences. Salute Shani Dev, all your work will be completed easily.

Libra

Today will be better than usual days. Cooperation of all the members of the house will be received in completing the family work. A classmate can share some of his personal things with you, you will always be ready to help a friend. Today will be a normal day for the students of this zodiac. You will discuss any subject with the teachers. In terms of health, the day will not be very good. There may be a sudden decline in your health. You should keep your anger under control, there is a possibility of an argument with someone. Feed the fish by making balls of flour, all your problems will be solved.

Scorpio

Friends will assist you today with some important work. You can get the money back that has been stuck for several days. It is the best day for the students of this zodiac. Success can be achieved in any competitive exam given earlier. There will be stability in the economic sector. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family. There will be sweetness in married relations as well. Unnecessary complications will automatically disappear from your life. It will be a good day for people associated with the field of art. Donate sugar candy in the temple and money will increase.

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. Your work will be appreciated in the office, due to which your mind will be happy. Better relations will be established with everyone in the family, and your interest in domestic work will also increase. Students who have computer science exams will succeed. It will be beneficial to take the advice of friends on any new project. You can make a plan to go on a pilgrimage to a religious place with your spouse. Some people will prove to be very helpful in matters involving money.

Capricorn

You will get benefit in business. A colleague will help you to complete some important work in the office. It will be better for you to stay away from court-court matters. You need to take special care of your health. Lovemate will plan to travel somewhere. You can discuss any important topic with family members in the evening. There is a possibility of some major changes in the economic situation. Take the blessings of mother cow; your health will be better.

Aquarius

Today will be full of freshness. You will be happy to complete some unfinished work. By evening, you can get some good news, due to which the atmosphere of the house will be filled with happiness. People around you will be pleased with your personality. Your lovemate will make your day better. Some people will be impressed by your words and the speed of your thoughts and actions will be strong. You will get many opportunities to gain money. There are chances of some changes in the business. These changes will be in your favor. Donate clothes to the needy, and happiness will come into your life.

Pisces

Today will be full of enthusiasm. Whatever work you want to complete today will be completed. You can go to meet a friend at his house. The officers will be pleased with your work. You may be engrossed in some thoughts. You will try to come in contact with new people; it will benefit you.

