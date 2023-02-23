Horoscope Today, February 23: Great day for Aries, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, February 23

Horoscope Today, February 23: Today is the Chaturthi Tithi of Falgun Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Chaturthi Tithi will last till 1.33 pm tonight. Tonight there will be auspicious yoga till 8:58 pm. Along with this, Revati Nakshatra will remain till 3.44 pm late tonight. Apart from this, Panchak will end today and today is Vinayaka Shri Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of 23rd February for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today is going to be great for you. You can think afresh about some work. If you are going to make any kind of investment in the market, then invest only after thorough research. It is going to be a good day in terms of health. You will feel refreshed after a long time. Your image among everyone will remain good today if you cooperate with others. Everyone will be happy with you. If you offer water to the neem tree, everything will be fine.

Taurus

Today will be better than before. Due to some important work or meeting, you may have to go out of station or even on a foreign trip. You may get more work in the office than before, but you will handle everything well in time. Those who do stationery business, the day will be more beneficial for them. You will get more progress in work. There are also signs of meeting an old friend. You will have a good time with friends.

Gemini

It will be a good day for you. Those who have been looking for a job for a long time, their search can be completed today. Good news for the students who are preparing for the government job competition. You can get the support of a senior officer or colleague in the office. Today is going to be a good day to deal with the work related to banks. You will get everyone's cooperation. If you feed the fish, your work will be completed on time.

Cancer

It will be a neutral day. In the beginning, you will feel that your work is being completed, but by the end of the evening, some work may get interrupted. With the blessings of parents, you will be able to overcome all the obstacles today. New ideas will automatically keep coming in your mind. For those who are in government jobs, the day is going to be fine. You can get someone's help to move forward in business. Worship Maa Lakshmi, all your problems will be solved.

Leo

It will be a fine day. Students of this zodiac who want to go abroad for higher education can take advice from someone. Today you need to be a little careful in the transaction of money. Do your due diligence before lending money to anyone. There is a need to take care in the changing season, there may be some problems in your health. Worship Maa Santoshi, health will be good.

Virgo

It is going to be a very good day for you. You will definitely be successful in your work. Those who have been searching for a groom for their daughter for a long time, their search can be completed today. You can get a suitable groom for the girl. You can also get good news in court cases. You will get the full cooperation of the partner. There will be sweetness in married relations. You can also plan to go on a trip with them. Donate fruits to the temple and all your wishes will be fulfilled.

Libra

Today will be normal. You can meet a big person. It will prove to be very useful for you in the coming times. For those who are involved in the business of tour and travel, the day is going to be good. Business people can get some big projects. Keep restraint on your speech today. One wrong word out of your mouth can spoil your relationships. There can be an argument with the partner on anything. The atmosphere of the house will be fine in the evening. Feed bread to the cow, there will be happiness in married life.

Scorpio

It will be a good day for you. You will get results as per your wish. If you want to relocate your business, you should first inspect the location.The day will be good for forming a partnership with someone. The day will also be good for employed women, your relationship with the boss and other colleagues will be better. You can take responsibility for any work in the office. If you donate a packet of milk to the temple, there will be progress in the business.

Sagittarius

It is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today new ideas will come to your mind, which you will be able to implement in your daily routine. For those who are associated with the field of politics, the day will bring a lot of progress; Your party can also give you a big post. Your respect will also increase among the public. Those who are involved in the business of iron, their business will increase. Final year students can get some work. After worship in the morning, mix Gangajal in water and sprinkle it all over the house, everything will be auspicious.

Capricorn

Today is going to be normal. Students preparing for any government exam will have to work harder than before. Any kind of negligence can harm you. Those who are wholesalers will get special benefits today. If you want to order goods from another city, then you can take decisions related to it today. The spouse will get support in matters related to property. If you offer something to eat to the children in the orphanage, your day will be better.

Aquarius

It will be a good day. Today you will be praised everywhere, at home and outside. Everyone will treat you well. Today is a good day to do social work. You can start an NGO or join a social organization. Today you will have no match in working in the office. Your juniors would also like to learn from you. You can also get an award in the office for some work. A new love affair can start in life.

Pisces

Today you will have a good day. People associated with art and literature will gain fame. You will get a chance to join a big group. You can spend maximum time with your family members. You can also make a plan to go somewhere with everyone. Today your interest in religious works will increase. You can be a part of any religious ritual. The day can prove to be good for investing in small industries. The day is also good for marketing a product. There are also chances of your promotion. Salute with folded hands in front of your presiding deity, you will earn profit.

