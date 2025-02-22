Horoscope Today, February 23: Advice of spouse will be beneficial for Gemini, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of February 23, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Horoscope for February 23, 2025: Today is the Dashami Udaya Tithi of Falgun Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Dashami Tithi will remain till 1:56 pm today. Vajra Yoga will remain till 11:19 am today. Also, Moola Nakshatra will remain till 6:43 pm today. Apart from this, Mars will be present directly in Gemini at 7:32 am tomorrow. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day be for you and what measures you can take to make the day better. You can also check out your lucky number and luck colour.

Aries

Your day will be busy. Today you should avoid getting into the hassle of old things. Some people can oppose you as you get angry about small things, you should control your anger. Lovemates will understand each other's feelings and will plan to go out somewhere. You will learn new things from the elders of the house. Today your work which was pending for a long time will be completed.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. Some new ways to increase business will come to your mind. You must share your thoughts with your father, this will solve the problems that are going on in life. You will get success to a great extent in the work done together. You will get good advice from the elders of the house in the matter of investment. Changing the place of work will change your energy.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today you will get full support of luck in doing new work. Your mind will be engaged in the worship of God, you can go to a temple where you will get happiness. You will establish new dimensions in your career. The atmosphere will be pleasant due to a family member getting a government job. Today, do not invest anywhere under the influence of any person. Your spouse's advice will be beneficial in some work.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 5

Cancer

Today your day will be spent in busyness. The boss can entrust you with a new responsibility, which you will do with full dedication and hard work and you will be praised for your work. New sources of income will be created for you, your financial side will be strong. There will be interest in the field of art and literature. People of this zodiac who are associated with the sports world will be busy in their practice today. Today, you will keep getting support from parents in financial matters.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 3

Leo

Today will be favorable for you. Today, you may take more time in everyday work. Today, it will be better for you to take the advice of elders before investing money in business. Touch the feet of elders, wealth will increase. Father will try to fulfill the wishes of children. For people of this zodiac who want to start a new business, it will be better to do market analysis today.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 8

Virgo

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, with the help of elders of the house, your important work will be completed. You will get good news from a relative. Your spouse will try to understand everything you say today, this will bring freshness in the relationship. You will feel good by helping in social work. Today, due to the end of family disputes, there will be an atmosphere of harmony in the house. You will plan to watch a movie at home with your siblings.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 7

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Today, the advice of family members will be important for you. Today, your material comforts will increase. Students will try to do something new today, you need to make some changes in your routine. You will get a chance to talk to special people on an important matter in the office, you should take full advantage of it. You will be healthy today in terms of health.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 5

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. Today your opponents will appreciate your work. Today you will handle all the work with your intelligence. People working will get help from colleagues, due to which your work will be completed quickly. Today you may have to go out of the state in connection with business. Students of this zodiac will become aware of competition.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 6

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a busy day for you. Today you will get back the stuck money, which will strengthen your financial condition. Today you will think of supporting social work. You will get profit by working in a planned manner in business. Today you will also face many challenges in office work. Chances of success will open up if you take decisions with patience.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 7

Capricorn

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today your colleagues in the office will be impressed by your ideas, but you should avoid interfering in the work of others. Your life partner will give you happiness today. Today you will get the support of your parents in your work, due to which your work will be completed on time. Today you need to be a little careful while talking to someone. You will have a good time in the evening with friends.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 2

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. With the sudden monetary gain, you will buy the things you need today. There will be more sweetness in married life. Today is going to be a very good day for people associated with politics, they will get new responsibilities in the party. Students will get success in competitive exams. Your respect will increase in the society today. You will be very excited to get promotion as well as increment in the office.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 1

Pisces

Today will bring happiness for you. There are signs of getting good news today. You will feel like helping someone. Some people can plan against you. You should be a little careful with such people. Today your creative talent will come in front of people. Your financial condition will improve. You will plan some religious work with your parents.

Lucky colour- white

Lucky number- 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7.30 am in Bhavishyavad on India TV.)