Horoscope Today, February 22: Good day ahead for Cancer, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of February 22, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Horoscope for February 22, 2025: Today is the Udaya Tithi Navami of Falgun Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Navami Tithi will remain till 1:20 pm today. Harshan Yoga will remain till 11:56 am today. Also, Jyeshtha Nakshatra will remain till 5:40 pm today. Apart from this, Mercury will enter Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra at 9:49 am today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day be for you and what measures you can take to make the day better. You can also check out your lucky number and luck colour.

Aries

Today your planned work will be completed. You will get support from family members. You will get the blessings of your parents. Today you will plan to start a new work and it will benefit you in the future. The level of success of students of this zodiac will be higher than others. You will suddenly get money from some source. Today the officers will be happy with you. Today you will spend your time reading spiritual books.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 3

Taurus

Today you can get someone's help to increase your income. You will get lucky. Your spouse can praise you for some work and this will make you happy. In the evening, you can talk to a distant relative on the phone. Many of your plans regarding work will be completed on time today. You have the possibility of getting great success. Today the mutual harmony among the family members will improve. Lovemates will promise to give each other some gifts, this will increase the sweetness in the relationship.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Gemini

Today you will be able to fulfill your responsibilities well. Your fitness will remain intact. You will help your spouse with some work. New paths to move forward in life will open automatically. There are chances of monetary gains for businessmen. You will feel like starting a new work. Today is a good day for people associated with marketing. Today is going to be a good day for women as you will get the support of family members at work.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 8

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. You will see situations of economic ups and downs. Due to stagnation in business, you will take advice from an experienced person, due to which everything will be good soon. Today, relations with parents will improve. The day is going to be good for students. Today you will feel like preparing for a competitive exam. Lovemates will go to a good restaurant for lunch today. Children can insist on a toy from you today. You will also not disappoint them. Today suddenly your friends can come to your house to meet you.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 3

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Your confidence will increase with the help of your siblings at home. You will be successful in your career. Due to irregular routines, there will be some laziness and fatigue. Today you should avoid postponing your work. There will be an increase in the happiness and good fortune of the family. You will try to spend more time with your spouse. Today your colleagues will seek your opinion over the phone to complete a task. People working in government departments will be transferred to their favourite place.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 2

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. You will get good opportunities for financial gain. Today your health will be better than before. A friend may ask you for cooperation and you will help them in every possible way. There will be mutual harmony with all the members of the family. Whatever work you try to do, you will get good success in that work. New happiness will come in married life. Today children will create a ruckus in the house and their mischief can trouble you.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

Libra

Today will be a mixed day for you. Parents' health will be quite good. You should avoid getting into the hassle of old things. Some people may oppose you due to getting angry over small things. There is a possibility of talking to influential people over the phone. You will get new advice in terms of investment. You will get success to a great extent in the work done with family members. Lovemates will talk about their marriage at home today, and family members will agree with your relationship.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 9

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get relief from mental confusion, which will make you feel very relieved. You will spend happy moments with family members. Marital relationships will get stronger. Today you will get to learn something new. Today your financial condition will be better. People associated with literature will get great news today. Today you will establish new dimensions in your career. There are chances of promotion for employed people.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

Sagittarius

Today your day will be full of happiness. You will be interested in academic work. People of this zodiac sign associated with politics will be successful. Today you will be successful in completing household work. You will bring changes in your career under the right plan. You will feel fit in terms of health. You will make a plan to fulfill family responsibilities with your spouse. Today there will be newness in the relationship of lovemates. The rift going on for many days will end today.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. Sweetness will increase in your relationships. Today you will complete your work on time. If you want to start a new work, then it will be good to wait for a few days. You must listen to everyone before taking a big decision in family matters. You should avoid getting entangled with people in some things. You will get support from children. Relationships with friends will improve. Sweetness will remain in married life. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Aquarius

Today you will get good news, which will keep you happy all day. You will take advice from a special friend over the phone to settle a long-running court case. Your respect will increase. There are chances of progress in business. You will be appreciated in the social field. Financial condition will be better than before. New opportunities to move forward in your career will come up. There will be benefits in everyday tasks. Today your family members will agree with your words. There will be happiness on your face due to happiness in married life.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 1

Pisces

Today your personality will improve. Attachment to spirituality will increase. Work will be completed with the help of spouse. Today your confidence will increase. Today you will get good news from maternal side. You will be successful in making people understand your words. Pay attention to your language while talking today, otherwise there may be a rift with someone. Due to change in your routine, it will take time to complete some tasks today. Today your father's health will improve. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7.30 am in Bhavishyavad on India TV.)