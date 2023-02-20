Horoscope Today, February 21: Aries need to take care of their health, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, February 21

Horoscope 21 February 2023: Today is the Pratipada date of Falgun Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Pratipada Tithi will be till 9:04 am today morning, after that Dwitiya Tithi will start, which will last till 5:57 am the next day. Shiv Yoga will be there from 6.57 am today. After that Siddha Yoga will take place, which will last till 3.08 pm tonight. Along with this, Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain till 9 am today, after that Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra will be there. Apart from this, today is Panchak. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of February 21 for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today you can think about any kind of change in life. Will also talk about this with the people working together. Everyone will be very helpful to you. Your interest in any food item may increase. You should take some care of your health. Parents will try their best to help you with your work. Your relations with the child side will be better. Today will be a good day for people associated with the field of art. Donate sugar candy in the temple, you will get everyone's support.

Taurus

Today will be beneficial for you. The halted work in your business will move forward with speed today. The economic condition will be better than before. Those who are lawyers, today they will get success in some important cases. You can go to watch a new movie with your partner. Today you can get benefits from any old property transaction. Students who are facing any kind of career-related problems will get help from elder brothers or elder sisters today.

Gemini

It is going to be a good day. There is a possibility of traveling somewhere outside. You can also go to the temple for darshan with a family member. If you are looking to start a new business, then definitely take advice from the people associated with the related field. With the blessings of your parents, today you will get good results at work. Your work and behavior will have a positive effect on others. Any old transaction related to money will prove beneficial today. Your responsibilities regarding your spouse may increase. Time will be good for the students.

Cancer

It is going to be a wonderful day. Those who are doing a job, they can get an increment for their work. On the other hand, those who are looking for a job, their search will be completed today, today you can go for an interview for a company, and your enthusiasm will remain intact. There will also be curiosity in the mind to know about new things. Your siblings will help you fully in your work. Love will remain in the relationship with the spouse. You can gift them any dress. Donate green moong in the temple.

Leo

Today you can deal with new challenges in business. You will get a lot of benefits from maintaining a timetable. People working in the office can get advice regarding a project, but you need to take decisions with your understanding. You should maintain consistency in your work. People will be associated with you. You will get full support from the family. Today is a good day for the students. You can find a knowledgeable person in the college where you are thinking of taking admission, which can make it easier for you to do paperwork. Donate jaggery in the temple, there will be continuity in your work.

Virgo

Today your day will be happy. Because of some people, your work may take more time than needed. You should avoid arguing with such people. Improving a few habits can make your day better. You will behave politely with your spouse, this will increase the sweetness of the relationship. You can take the kids for a walk somewhere. You should take a little care of your financial condition. You will get proper support from your father.

Libra

It will be a good day for you. Businessmen can travel to another city related to work. Women need to pay attention to their health. You may have some stomach-related problems. Today someone may try to suppress your thoughts. You should avoid sharing your things with others. Today you will get the fruits of the hard work done over the years. To maintain a better married life, you have to avoid getting into misunderstandings. Take the blessings of a small girl by touching her feet, everything will be better with you.

Scorpio

Your stars are going to be high. You can get sudden money from somewhere. You will complete all the work very well. You will get full help from your children. You can meet some important people today. During the office meeting, you will be able to keep your point well. Everyone will be happy with your presentation. Today you can take help from friends for some family work. People who are associated with the field of modeling can get a chance to work for a good brand. Chant Shri Ganeshay Namah Mantra 5 times, and your meeting will be successful.

Sagittarius

Your day is going to be favorable. Progress in business work is certain. You can get some kind of improvement done in the house. You can also buy some essential things for the house. But keep in mind that whatever you do, do it keeping in mind your financial condition. A distant relative can come to the house. Family members can appreciate your work in front of them. You should avoid talking here and there with seniors in the office. Feed bread to the cow, your condition will be better.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a mixed day. There will be some lethargy in the beginning of the day. Those who are doing jobs, they should work a little more carefully today. Some people working together in the office will not be able to agree with your views. You should avoid any kind of stubbornness today, otherwise, you may be in trouble. To avoid fluctuations in health, you have to pay attention to food and drink. You may need your life partner in terms of money. It would be better to work with the advice of an elder.

Aquarius

Today has brought golden moments in life. For those who are associated with electronic work, today there can be a big boost in their work. People doing engineering jobs will get an opportunity for promotion. You will be financially strong. With the help of mutual trust in married life, there will be strength in the relationship. Students preparing for civil services can change their coaching institute. You can also go for a walk with an old friend. Donate clothes to the needy, your career will be good.

Pisces

Today is going to be a very good day. Your personality will smell like fragrance all around. You can get some big fame. The mind will be happy after the completion of some important work in the family. For those who are not married, today a marriage proposal is on the cards. Today, students will take the help of their father to complete some work, due to which their work will be completed well. For better health, do exercise after a morning walk, and soon you will see the benefits. Feed an elderly woman, the mind will be good.

