Horoscope Today, February 20: Taurus will spend time with family, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, February 20

Horoscope Today 20 February 2023: Today is the new moon day of Falgun Krishna Paksha and Monday. Amavasya will remain till 12.35 pm today. Today, at 11:30 a.m., there will be Parigha Yoga for 3 minutes, after that Shiv Yoga will take place. Along with this, there will be Yayijay Yoga till 11.46 minutes before noon. Dhanishtha Nakshatra will remain till 11.46 minutes before noon today. Apart from this, today is Somvati Amavasya of Snan-Danadi. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of February 20 for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

It is going to be a special day for you. Some planned work will be completed, you will get the support of someone close to you. There is a possibility of going on a pilgrimage with parents. Those who are doing the business of traveling, today they will get more profit than expected. You can take advice from your spouse to buy a new vehicle. Today, children need to be cautious about their work, otherwise, if they make a mistake, they may get scolded by elders. Today, before going out of the house for shopping, prepare a list of goods, this will save time as well as avoid unnecessary shopping.

Taurus

It is going to be a wonderful day. The teachers will teach something new to the students today. There is a possibility of a distant relative coming to the house. Evening time will be spent with the family. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. On the other hand, those who are doing business with sweets, they will get good profit. With the help of elder brother, you can buy a TV or any electronic item for the house. Everything will remain good with mutual cooperation in married life. Feed soaked gram to the monkey, happiness will remain constant in your life.

Gemini

It will be a fine day. You need to take care of yourself. You may forget something. While going to the office, do not forget to take your bag and the necessary papers. Control your anger, otherwise, your work may get ruined. The boss can check the list of work done by you. Have your file ready. Many questions may arise in your mind regarding the relationship with the business partner, but do not share them with anyone for the time being.

Cancer

Today will be full of ups and downs. Your whole day will be spent running after something. You can see obstacles in some of your important work. If you are thinking of starting a new work, then it would be better to start only after taking the advice of the elders. this will help the work to be completed properly and on time. Marital relations will be better today than before, you can get a good gift from your spouse. You will maintain a balance in business as well as personal expenditures.

Leo

It is going to be a good day. Do not let your confidence decrease, work with your heart. With proper hard work, you will be able to overcome the obstacles in your work. For those who are going for an outing, their plans may get canceled at the last moment due to some reason. In business, the matter of money can get entangled somewhere. Today you have to pay close attention to every matter. Physically you will be healthy. Present a red cloth to the needy, your troubles will go away.

Virgo

It is going to be a wonderful day. You can think of an idea to make a new investment in the business. You can make some changes in your routine life. You will be ready to compromise where needed, it will also benefit you a lot. You will suddenly meet an old friend, he can also be some kind of help for business. You will fulfill promises made to your life partner today. People who are unmarried can get a call from somewhere about their relationship matters. Students will be fully engaged in their studies today. After waking up in the morning, Take blessings from the elders of the house, you will have a nice day.

Libra

It is going to be a mixed day. Do not keep any kind of fear in your mind regarding work. You may have an argument with someone in the office. Some people can plan against you, you should be careful with such people. Physically you will feel a little tired, and the pace of your work may reduce a bit. You should be vigilant while driving. People of this zodiac who do work from home, they will get a little less profit than expected, but soon you will get benefit from your hard work. Flow black sesame in flowing water, there will be monetary benefits.

Scorpio

Today will be full of enthusiasm. You may come to know something interesting about a special person in the family. You will be able to handle most of the tasks easily. Your confidence will also increase. You can follow up on your old works. Before putting your presentation and plan in front of anyone, do check it once. Your efforts for some work will be successful. Students will think about learning something new. You will get to hear some good news from the child side.

Sagittarius

Today has brought happiness. Your thinking and planning will be clear. Your imagination will expand. You may have some different experiences in the workplace. Today is a good day to speak to the authorities. Can take a big decision in family matters. Those who are businessmen, they can sign a deal with some other big company, and good profits will be made in the business. You will take a big decision for the better future of the children. Health will be better today than before.

Capricorn

Today will be better for you. For the people of this zodiac who want to go ahead in the field of writing, today is the day to enhance their talent. Do not talk unnecessarily with anyone today, there is a possibility of dispute. If you want to open a firm of your own, then you can get support from your elder brother. You can get a call for an interview from a good company, you will definitely get success with your hard work.

Aquarius

Today happiness will automatically come in front of you. There are chances of increasing your income. You may get a proposal for a partnership in a new business. This will be of great benefit to you in the days to come. If you were worried about something for a few days, then sharing it with friends will give you relief. If you are associated with the IT field, then chances of your contact with important people are being created. You will feel happy remembering the time spent with your spouse earlier.

Pisces

It will be a favorable day for you. There is a possibility of a profitable agreement in business. You will get success in the work you do in the field. The problem going on in the house for many days will be solved today. You can start some part-time work, keep patience and restraint. Today, you will consult a teacher for the education of our children, you can also get the support of a friend. While leaving the house, apply sandalwood tika on the forehead, all your work will be completed well.

Read More Astrology News