Horoscope Today, February 2: Cancer can settle old liabilities today; know about other zodiacs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, February 2

Today's Horoscope, February 2, 2025: Today is Chaturthi, the Udaya Tithi of Magh Shukla Paksha and Sunday. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 9:15 am today, after which Panchami Tithi will start. Shiva Yoga will remain till 9:15 am today, after which Siddha Yoga will start. Also, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 12:53 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is Basant Panchami. 02 February 2025 is a day for you and with what measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries:

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. Today you will talk to your brother or sister on the phone, which will make you feel good. Sweetness will remain in married life. Women will try to learn new dishes online today. Father's support will be with you. Today is a very good day for writers, their writing work will be appreciated. Also, today you will start writing a story. You need to increase interaction with people.

Taurus:

Today is an auspicious day for you. Today you will be successful to a great extent in completing your work. You have to be positive on every matter from your side. Today you will have a discussion with friends on some old problems, this will give you a good solution. Others will benefit from your advice. Today you can get new income sources. Your interest in work will increase further. Today your business will run well. Today you will make a plan to reduce your expenses. Lovemate plans to go somewhere today.

Gemini:

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today before starting any new work, you will make a complete plan and also take advice from parents. If you pay full attention to the policies and rules in government work today, then it will be easy for you to work. Today you have to avoid being hasty in any matter. You will make a list of your important tasks, due to which you will be successful in completing the work to a great extent. The simplicity of your speech will bring you respect. Today you will complete all the responsibilities on time.

Cancer:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Try to deal with work peacefully today. You can settle old liabilities today. You can be successful in understanding your spouse's feelings to a great extent today. Your money will be spent on family work today. It is good for you if you keep sweetness in your speech today. There are chances of meeting an influential person. You will learn new things and there will be profit in transactions. You will be happy with the progress of your child.

Leo:

Today will be a favourable day for you. Your court cases may stop for some time, but everything will be fine in time. Today you will get the support of a friend. The jovial behaviour of family members will make the atmosphere of the house more pleasant. Your personal life will be better today. If you are thinking of starting a new business, then definitely take advice from an experienced person, you will get good advice. Family members will agree with you.

Virgo:

Today will be a great day for you. You should avoid interfering in anyone's matters. If you are thinking of investing money in a big project, then first take advice from an experienced person. Today some responsibilities of the family will be entrusted to you, which you will fulfill. Everyone will be very happy with the work done by you. Students will make some plans regarding their career today, children need proper guidance. Today your financial condition will be good.

Libra:

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today there are chances of participating in religious activities. Today talking or consulting with others in any matter will be beneficial. You will think about important work and relationships and make plans. There are chances of ending the problem related to family. If you try afresh, you can be successful. Today you can be sensitive towards the needs and feelings of others. Students are going to have great success today.

Scorpio:

Today will be favourable for you. Today you may take more time in everyday tasks. Today it will prove better for you to take the opinion of elders before investing money in business. Father will try to fulfil the wishes of children. For those of this zodiac who want to start a new business, it will be better to do market analysis today. Today you will get new responsibilities in the office, which you will be able to fulfill well. People associated with the field of art will get good profits.

Sagittarius:

Today will be a good day for you. Whatever work you start today, those works will be completed on time. You will get new career-related opportunities. You will get the support of your elder brother in starting a new business. Commerce students will take the help of teachers to understand marketing today, which will be very useful in future. You will take out some time from your busy routine for your children, in which you will be seen enjoying a lot with them, this will make you feel refreshed.

Capricorn:

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today with the help of elders of the house, your important work will be completed. You will get good news from a relative. Your spouse will try to understand everything you say today, this will bring freshness in the relationship. You will feel good by helping in social work. You will plan to watch a movie at home with your siblings. Today you will get a chance to meet a respected person. Today some religious work can be organised at home, which will create an atmosphere of happiness.

Aquarius:

Today your mind will be filled with new enthusiasm. Everyone will want to take your opinion. Your status will increase among the people in the office. You can talk to a special person today. You will get financial benefits, and new sources of money will be found. Young children will be very happy today, they will find new games for themselves. Health will remain better than before. Friends will make your day happy by making a great plan for the evening. You do not need to worry, you will feel very good about yourself.

Pisces:

Today will be a great day for you. You will get a full chance to express your opinion in front of the family, people will be very impressed with your plan. Your financial side will be strong. You will decorate your house according to the festival. You should maintain control over your speech. You should avoid being too stubborn about anything. Students need to keep full focus on their studies.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)