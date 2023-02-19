Horoscope Today, February 19: Favorable day for Capricorn, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, February 19

Horoscope Today, February 19: Today is the Chaturdashi date of Falgun Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Chaturdashi Tithi will be till 4.18 pm today. Variyan Yoga will be there till 3.20 pm today afternoon, as well as Yayijay Yoga will be there from 4.18 pm to 11.46 minutes before tomorrow afternoon. Along with this, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 2.44 pm today. Apart from this, Panchak starts today and today the Sun will enter Shatabhisha Nakshatra. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will February 19 be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day, you will definitely get success in whatever work you start. For those who are associated with government jobs, the day is going to be good. Long-standing barriers to promotion can be removed today. Those whose jobs have just started in the office will get the support of colleagues. Students studying away from home need to work harder. You will undoubtedly reap the benefits of your efforts in the future. Pray to Lord Shiva and you will definitely get benefits.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day. You will get full support from family members; especially since the elders' love for you will remain. Also, children will be happy with you. This day, you can think about starting a new business. You will definitely get success in any work. Do not let any opportunity of progress pass your hands, any small chance can make you rich. It is a day to get more results with less effort, you can make it even better with your hard work. Meditate on Shri Hari and you will make progress.

Gemini

Today is going to be normal. Students preparing for competitive exams need to work doubly hard. Study by making a fixed time table, this will increase your chances of success. For those who have got newly married, the day is going to be perfect. You will get the love and support of your partner and you can also plan to go somewhere. Feed bread to the cow, and you will get the fruits of your hard work.

Cancer

It is going to be a good day for you. The students who are preparing to take admission in the college will complete their preparations soon. You will get the full cooperation of the teachers. Students who want to go abroad for higher education may have to wait a little longer. While doing any work, you must take the blessings of the elders. This will help you in your work. You will have a good day with your colleagues. Offer flowers in the temple, the day will be good.

Leo

It will be a day of mixed reactions. Before starting any big work, do take the opinion of the people associated with that area. Those who have a wholesale business, their work will normally keep pace. You need to be conscious about your health. You have to take care of the changing weather. You may have any problem related to breath or heart. You can get someone's support in work in the office. Provide food to the needy children, all your troubles will go away.

Virgo

It will be a very good day for you. You will achieve something that you least expected. New creative ideas will come in your mind, which you will use very well. Everyone in the office will be happy with your work. Your juniors will also come to learn from you. You can meet a female friend today. The day will be good in terms of health. Offer water on Shivling, happiness will remain.

Libra

Today will be neutral. Do not trust anyone immediately, it can be a bit troublesome for you. Take care of business transactions, check everything thoroughly before making any big deal. Women who want to start a home industry will get full support from the family. Today you should take some care towards the health of the mother, she may have a problem of pain in the feet. The day will be fine for those with private jobs. Light a lamp of desi ghee in the temple of Shri Vishnu, you will be saved from troubles.

Scorpio

It will be better than usual days. You have to keep restraint on your speech. A relative can also come to your house. You should maintain good behavior with them. Those who want to shift the house, they can start the shifting work today. If something in your mind is troubling you, then talk about it with your friends, you will feel better. Take the blessings of an old lady, the day will be good.

Sagittarius

It is going to be a good day for you. Your interest in religious works will increase. Today you can be a part of any special puja. You can get your delayed money back today. For those who are associated with health services, today will be a good day. You can get a transfer offer at the desired place. Students preparing for IIT or any technical exam will get special support from teachers today. You can also get admission in a good institute. Offer honey to Lord Vishnu, you will continue to get the support of your teachers.

Capricorn

It will be a favorable day for you. You will have to work harder to get some work done. There may be some changes in your life. For those who are involved in business like hotel or restaurant, the day will be a little better than before. If you want to shift your business, or want to open another branch, they can plan it. You will get father's support in both life and work. Sweetness will remain in the relationships. If you offer coconut to Shivling, your work will become easy.

Aquarius

It will bring more profit than before. Any plan that has been going on for a long time will be completed today. While using the vehicle, you should keep the necessary documents with you, you may need them. For those who are associated with the field of art or music, today is going to be a good day. You can get the support of a big platform or a big singer. Your efforts will be successful. If you write Om on a vine leaf and offer it to Shivling, you will have a good day.

Pisces

You will have a great day. You can achieve everything by using your discretion, everyone will admire you. Keep in mind, don't doubt anyone unnecessarily, it can sour your relationships. You can make a plan to go for dinner with your partner. Students can eagerly wait for any exam result.

