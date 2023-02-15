Horoscope Today, February 16: Aries will spend time with family; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, February 16

Horoscope Today 16 February 2023: Today is the Ekadashi date of Falgun Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Ekadashi Tithi will cross the whole day today till 2:49 late at night. This morning at 7:30 am, Harshan Yoga was over, and Vraj Yoga started, after crossing the whole day today, it will remain till 3:36 in the late night. Along with this, the Mool Nakshatra will remain till 10:53 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is Vijaya Ekadashi. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of February 16 for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

It will be a happy day for you. You will spend time with family members. Today you will help your life partner with household chores. Along with this, you will consult their guru for the career of the children. People of this zodiac who are associated with the work of religion can get a chance to attend a big function today. These people will respect you. However, there are minor squabbles in marital relations. There is a need to be careful in keeping your point in front of your spouse. Your relationship will be strengthened by lighting a ghee lamp in front of Tulsi.

Taurus

It will be your best day. At this time it would be better to stay away from disputes with those whom you live with. Businessmen of this sign can become partners in some project today, which can change the direction of your career and you have been looking for it for a long time. The day will be good in terms of health. If you offer Prasad of Panjiri to God, then it will be even better for your health.

Gemini

It will be a good day for you. It is time to reap the fruits of the efforts you have put into your career and personal life for some time now. Today you can get some big success. Due to this, your mind will be happy. Maybe you can even have a small party at home. People of this zodiac who are associated with the field of architects, today they may get scolded for some work in the office. Due to which, you may get a little angry. Can go to watch a movie with your partner. By practicing meditation, your mental peace will be maintained.

Cancer

Today will be favorable for you. You will be inclined towards spirituality to some extent. Your mind will be engaged in reading literature-related things, due to which you can get some new ideas to move forward in your life. Students of this zodiac can change their study plans today so that their careers can improve. You can plan a surprise party for your partner. Due to which your deteriorating relations will improve. Also, there will be no doubt about your deep love for your partner. Offering water on Shivling will make your relationship stronger.

Leo

It will be a good day for you. It will be very easy for you to strike a balance between family and career. Along with this, today at home you will end the feeling of confusion about someone. Today is an auspicious day for people of this zodiac who want to start a new business. A step taken by you will prove beneficial for your future. A plan can be made to hang out somewhere with the spouse. Offering water to the Sun will strengthen your relationships.

Virgo

It will be your special day. Whatever work you take in hand, you will do it with all your heart. Due to this, you will get success. Also, the feeling of despair which was filled inside you for a few days will disappear today. People of this amount who do business of steel utensils, today are likely to get monetary benefits, due to which your whole day will be happy. Newlyweds of this zodiac may go out for some time today. Also, try to understand your partner's point of view, this will strengthen your relationship. You will definitely get success by bowing your head in the temple.

Libra

Today new thoughts will come into your mind. If you have been thinking about preparing for some work long ago, then you can start that plan today. Along with this, there will be full support from the family. Today is a good day for the students of this zodiac. You will be interested in studies, as well as you can make changes to the timetable. By offering Modak to Ganesha, all your problems will be solved.

Scorpio

Today you will have a great day. After an important meeting with a business partner, you can go to a nice restaurant for dinner at night, this will benefit your business. Today you are going to be tense about some old matter. You can take the help of a friend with some important work. Today many challenges will also come infront of you in office work. You may also get confused with your goal, but the support of your loved ones will take you in the right direction. Your mind will be calm by applying saffron tilak.

Sagittarius

The day will be beneficial for you. Students preparing for government exams of this sign can get some good job offers today. Be prepared to compromise where necessary. The day is good for handling collective work. Happiness will remain in family life. Along with this, family problems will go away on their own today. Can plan to go on a long drive with your lovemate. Your relationship will be strengthened by making sesame laddus and flowing them in the flowing water.

Capricorn

Today your day will be normal. The economic condition will remain normal. You will easily deal with the challenges. People will be happy with your good behavior. Also, today you can help some of your loved ones. You will realize some of your past big mistakes, and as well as take a lesson from it, you will avoid making these mistakes in the future. Also, do not trust any stranger today. Students of this zodiac will have to work hard in their studies. Take the blessings of your parents before going for an interview, you will surely get success.

Aquarius

The day will be fine for you. There may be a rift with a family member, due to which there may be obstacles in some of your work. People of this zodiac can be promoted today because of their hard work in the office. Avoid wasteful expenditure of your spouse. Today you will feel happy by remembering some of your sweet memories. People of this zodiac will get good profits in business today.

Pisces

Today will be full of happiness for you. You will spend more and more time with your family members, as well as you can plan to go on a picnic somewhere with all of them. People with this zodiac are going to get good results for their hard work today. Your day will be favorable towards office work, as well as seniors will take your point seriously. There can also be promotions in the office. The money problems that have been going on for many days in your life are about to end. New ways of getting money will open.

