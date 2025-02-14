Horoscope Today, February 15: Virgo's health will be better than before, know about other zodiacs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, February 15: Know about other zodiacs

Today's Horoscope, February 15, 2025: Today is the Tritiya Tithi of Falgun Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Tritiya Tithi will remain till 11:53 pm tonight. Today, after crossing the whole day and night, Dhriti Yoga will remain till 8:06 am tomorrow. Also, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 1:40 am late tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of February 15, 2025, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will feel refreshed throughout the day. Positive energy will remain around you. People will be happy with your behaviour. You will consider partnering with a big business group. Today, you are going to get more money than expected. The respect of people associated with the field of art will increase in society; people will appreciate your creativity. There will be an increase in happiness in married life. Today, your health will improve.

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, your business will make more profit than usual. There will be sweet banter between the newly married couple today; this will bring more sweetness to the relationship. Be careful in money transactions today. People working today need to work a little harder to complete their work. Students will get better results in competitive exams. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health. You will be successful at work.

Gemini

Today, you will have new enthusiasm and happiness. Whatever work you do today, do it with all your heart, this will give you a new experience. Mental problems will be resolved, which will keep your mind happy. Your social circle and your respect will increase. You will get help from a friend. Today, you need to control your language while talking. Otherwise, you may face opposition. The day's schedule may change due to the arrival of relatives; there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house.

Cancer

Today will bring good results for you. Students are likely to succeed, but they need to work harder in their studies. Today you will get to have a good time with family members, due to which the atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. You will get the support of colleagues in the office; juniors will want to teach you work. Relationships with lovemate will improve. Today, you will get the benefit of political relationships in your work. Your work will be completed with the help of a close friend.

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. You will get some inspiration from the elders of the house. Whatever work you do today, it will be successful. Today, your health will be better than before. Relatives will give you suggestions to expand your business today. Your reputation will increase in the society. Elders will be happy with your behaviour; people will praise you. Today, you need to be very careful while driving. There will be an increase in happiness and prosperity. Children can ask you to buy the things needed for their studies today.

Virgo

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today, you will maintain harmony between work and family relationships. Today, you will consider new ways to complete a task. Business people will be able to take their business forward. Today, your financial condition will be strong. You will get the pleasure of a new vehicle. You will get full support from your spouse. Today, after doing household chores, you will spend some time talking on the phone. Today, due to the support and companionship of parents, students will be seen studying diligently.

Libra

Today is going to be a favourable day. Starting the stalled plans in business will increase your busyness. People doing jobs will have to complete the tasks given to them on time today. Otherwise, they may have to face scolding from their seniors. If you go on a long drive with your loved one, you will get a chance to know each other better. Today, you need to focus on your health. You will use your intelligence and influence to solve domestic issues.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, away from unnecessary confusion, you will spend your time at a temple or religious place. There are chances of going on a journey; the journey will be pleasant for you. Today, in your free time, you will think about your strengths and weaknesses. You will spend some time with friends, which will refresh your old memories. There will be happiness in married life; your spouse will appreciate your feelings.

Sagittarius

Today will show a new path of happiness. There is a possibility of cancellation of the plan to visit a park with family members. You will get the benefit of family comforts. You will contact a politician. With full confidence, you will speed up all your pending work; you may need other associates to add them to your plan. You will be devotional today; you will make up your mind to do cow service. Today will be a favourable day for you; all your work will be successful today.

Capricorn

Today will be a great day for you; the mind will be happy. You have to be patient. You will get profit in the business of automobiles. You will go on a tour with your friends or colleagues. You will get benefits from people associated with administrative services. You will start a new business. Interaction with your close relatives will increase. Today, you will be excited to start a new work. Today is going to be a good day for students. You will make up your mind to fill out the form for a competitive exam.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will help someone, due to which you will remain positive throughout the day. Whatever work you start today will be completed on time. There is a possibility of getting a chance to start a new relationship. Also, you will try to improve your close relationships; you will get success. Today, your work will be appreciated in the office. You will be a little worried about your child's career, but you can talk to your child's teacher about his career. Today is a good day for lovemates; you can plan to go out somewhere.

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you can give a gift to your mother; your mother will be happy. Today, your pending work will be completed. Today, you should pay more attention to listening instead of speaking. This can help you know important things. Some new people will be impressed by your words and will want to talk to you. People of this zodiac sign who are poets, today their poems can be praised, due to which the mind will be happy. Also, today, your expenses will increase.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)