Horoscope Today, February 14: Scorpio will start some new work, know about other zodiacs

Horoscope Today, February 14

Today's Horoscope, February 14, 2025:Today is the second day of Falgun Krishna Paksha and Friday. The second day will remain till 9:53 pm tonight. Today, after crossing the whole day and night, there will be Sukarma Yoga till 7:33 am tomorrow. Also, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 11:10 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of February 14, 2025, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries:

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Your morale will increase due to the completion of special work today. Take care of your budget while making any kind of investment today. There are chances of progress for the people of this zodiac who do jobs, along with this, you can also change your place. You will get full opportunity to express your opinion in front of the family. Today, your financial side will be strong. You should maintain control over your speech.

Taurus:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will like to spend more time in solitude. The plan you have made will prove to be good for your business. Today, you can think of doing big and different work. Women of this zodiac who are doing business will have a busy day but will spend the evening with their families. You will get the support of the higher officials of the office; spoiled work will also be done. Today, you will also work on some new ideas. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Gemini:

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today, you will move forward by learning something new from past mistakes. Today, your day will be busy due to some important tasks. Your curiosity about new tasks will increase. You need to work patiently today, and you will see its benefits in the coming time. Today, you will get the desired thing, due to which your day will be spent happily. Be loyal to your work and business, which will increase happiness and satisfaction. Today, the situation will be under control in legal matters.

Cancer:

Today will be a great day for you. There are chances of you going on a foreign trip today. You may get a job offer from a big company. You will be able to impress everyone with your words. People who are associated with politics will be successful today. Along with this, you will also get a lot of respect. Some new people may try to connect with you. Today is going to be a good day for students. You will be very excited about your studies, which will increase your chances of success.

Leo:

Today will be a mixed day for you. You need to divide all your work into fixed time. By working and keeping the time limit in mind, things will be completed well, and you will also be able to focus on yourself. Today, the atmosphere of your house will remain fine. There is a possibility of a relative coming to the house. You may be a little worried about your mother's health, but everything will be fine soon. Today, your married life is going to be happy.

Virgo:

Today will be a fine day for you. You have to identify the right time. Work done at the right time can bring you success. You may have to spend more money to fulfil the needs of children. Your friend may ask you to work; you will help him in his work. People doing private jobs need to be a little careful about their speech. People associated with politics will remain respected in the society.

Libra:

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you can get good work just by talking to a friend. This will increase your income. People can be impressed by your behaviour. You can plan to go somewhere with your spouse. You can also take children along. Working women will get support from an organisation for their work. Today, your planned work can be completed. Today is going to be a good day for my loved one.

Scorpio:

Today will be favourable for you. Some new work can start in your life. Children who are preparing for a competition by staying away from home their day will be better. You will get the full support of teachers. People doing government jobs can get encouragement for some work. Today, you will get monetary benefits. Today, most of your work will be completed. Suddenly, you will get good news, which will make you happy. You can get your stuck money back.

Sagittarius:

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Love makes me plan to go on a long drive today. Guests will come to your house today, due to which you may have to make changes to the day's schedule. Mothers will cook something good for their children. Your material comforts will remain. There are good chances of profit for the women of this zodiac who do business. Spend some time in the worship of God so that your mind will remain calm. Newly married couples will go to visit a religious place today.

Capricorn:

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, you will be successful in completing any pending work by using your experience properly. Today, you will support your spouse in completing the necessary household tasks. Today, you will plan to start a new business online. Today, you need to work patiently. Today is going to be a good day for people studying medicine. You will get advice from an experienced doctor.

Aquarius:

Today will be your auspicious day. Relationships with friends will become better than before. You can organise a religious program at home. There are chances of your child getting great success in their career. You can get good benefits from some work. If you are looking for a new job, then with the help of elder siblings, you can get a job. Your work can make others happy. Today, your married life is going to be great.

Pisces:

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, if you do not give importance to others in any work and believe in yourself, then you will get benefits. You will get the support of your spouse in some important work. Today is going to be a good day for women of this zodiac who want to start an online business. Your work, which you have been thinking about for a long time, will be completed. People preparing for government jobs will be successful today.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)