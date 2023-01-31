Horoscope Today, February 1: Good day for Gemini, Aries, Leo; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, February 1

Horoscope Today, February 1: Today is the Ekadashi date of Magh Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Ekadashi Tithi will be till 2:01 pm today. Indra Yoga will be there till 11:30 am this afternoon. Along with this, Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain for 3.23 minutes after crossing the whole day today. Apart from this, today is Bhadra and Jaya Ekadashi fast of heaven. Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time, and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of February 1 for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be favorable for you. You should maintain a balance in your speech and behavior so that the atmosphere at home will remain good. There will be sweetness in married life. Will get the support of the life partner. For those who are single, there are signs of getting a life partner soon and for those who do a job, there are chances of promotion and a change of place. There are chances of going abroad for students pursuing higher education of this amount. And some good news can are also on the cards. Be active, do meditation, and change your lifestyle, you will feel better.

Taurus

It will be a good day. You can plan to start some new work with any of your relatives, which will help in expanding your business and increase your sources of income. You will get the full support of the family. The day is favorable for senior officers working in the government sector. A positive atmosphere will be created in the office with them. Students preparing for competitive exams will be busy with their studies. Mutual love will increase in married life. Maintain balance in behavior, do pranayama, and health will be good.

Gemini

Today will prove to be auspicious and fruitful for you. If you are working in the private sector, then you can get some projects in which your talent will shine and you will get an opportunity to work on a foreign project. The day is normal for businessmen, the economic situation is likely to remain stable. Students studying in college will complete some of their work with the help of seniors. Today is also a favorable day for couples. There will be happiness in marital relations, you will help each other with household chores, due to which the work will be completed quickly and you can also go to watch a movie with the children. In winter, go out of the house wearing good warm clothes, your health will be fine.

Cancer

The day will be better than before. You can decide to renovate your home, which you have been thinking about for a long time. There is a possibility of going to a function with the family, where you will meet relatives, you will be busy due to people coming and going, there is scope for some expenditure. The situation will remain stable from the business and economic point of view. Those who work in a company, today there are chances of getting a project of their choice. You will try your best, this project can also change your luck, and you will get a lot of happiness from it.

Leo

Today will be full of enthusiasm for you. For those who are married today, the obstacles in the path of having a child will be removed and their wishes are likely to be fulfilled. The businessmen will see progress in business, new customers will join. People working in the private sector will get some relief from work at the workplace today and the day will be good. Students doing postgraduation will think of doing something new today which can bring progress in their career. The life of married people will be happy, they will get the support of their partner. Health will be good.

Virgo

It will be your best day. You will give your full attention to business development, prepare a future strategy and invest some money with a friend. This will prove beneficial for you in the future. Some auspicious work can also be organized at your home, due to which the atmosphere of the house will remain spiritual. Your family's respect will increase in the nearby neighborhood. The condition of employed people will be normal. You should work together with your colleagues. School students will be more interested in sports competitions organized in the school. Some will also win medals. In married life, relations with the partner will be good. Will spend some time with the children as well and will have dinner together, due to which the atmosphere of the house will also be full of harmony.

Libra

Today you will think of learning something new or doing something new. In the job, your boss will be happy with your work, you can be assigned a new project. There are signs of unexpected success and profit in business. The family environment will be happy, you can go on a religious trip with your family members. You will get full support at home. Your health will be fine. If you are busy preparing for government exams, then it is a good day, you will get opportunities and you will also get to experience something new. Students studying in school today will try to take a concrete decision regarding their career in which field to move forward. The family atmosphere will be happy. Do pranayam to calm the mind, and you will feel good.

Scorpio

Today you will feel peace. Your family environment will be spiritual. Mutual understanding will increase in married life, make your behavior restrained and sweet, it will be very good. If you do business, today there are chances of profit, if you have invested somewhere, then there are signs of profit from there too. People doing private jobs will get financial benefits, and you will feel happy working in a positive environment in the office today. Those studying in college will think about their future career and can join a course to learn a foreign language. Make yoga and meditation your daily routine to instill confidence in yourself.

Sagittarius

Today you will start the day happily. The family environment will be pleasant, you have not gone out for a long time, so today you can plan to go somewhere with your family members, and you will spend more time with your family members. If you want to invest some of your money, then take advice from family members. This will prove beneficial for your business. The day will be normal for employed people, you may think of finding a new job today. The students who are studying in the first year of college will get an opportunity to work in some field from the college today, this will show enthusiasm in them. For those who got married a few years ago, there is a possibility of a little guest coming to their house. Take special care of your diet and health.

Capricorn

Today your day will be full of happiness and peace and there will be an increase in mutual love and trust among the family members. If your children are still in school, then something about them will make you very happy and you will also try to do something special for them, this will increase mutual love between you two. The day is favorable for those who are associated with fashion or media. There will be some good opportunities. Students studying engineering will feel satisfaction after completing a difficult project today. Those who want to get married, then talk about your mind with your parents, today there are chances of getting approval. Married life will be happy. Pay attention to proper eating habits for the health of yourself and your spouse and try to sit in the morning sun for some time. green,6

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of freshness. You will feel physically fit and energetic. If you are associated with the field of marketing, today you will get new customers and you will get good benefits from it. Some important agreements made in business can prove beneficial in the future. There will be full cooperation of colleagues in your field of work, due to which your work will be light and you will be happy. Those who give exams for government jobs will get good news, there is a possibility of getting good results. Today is a favorable day for couples, try to take forward the relationship with mutual understanding. Get enough sleep to keep your mind calm and happy. Family life will be normal.

Pisces

The day will bring you opportunities. Today you can go out somewhere for some work related to home. The family atmosphere will be happy. Some matter was stuck from the commercial point of view, there is scope for them to be confirmed today. The day is good for people looking for jobs, there are possibilities of getting calls from somewhere. You will definitely get the opportunity to be active. Students pursuing higher education will establish new dimensions for themselves. Married life will be happy and peaceful. Do yoga for good health. Consume hot water.

