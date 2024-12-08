Horoscope Today, December 9: Sagittarius to get successful career; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, December 9: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, December 8, 2024: Today is Monday, the Ashtami date of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha. Ashtami Tithi will remain till 8:03 am today, after which Navami Tithi will start. Siddhi Yoga will remain till 1:06 am today. Also, there will be Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra till 2:56 pm today. Apart from this, today is Panchak. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of December 8, 2024, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is a great day for you. If there was a rift with siblings about something, that too would go away. You may have to apologize to the senior in the family for any of your old mistakes. Today any of your plans will be completed on time. By giving time to the family, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. You will complete the office work soon today. You can plan to go to a function today. Where you can meet a distant relative. Today you will try to fulfill the needs of children.

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Today your circumstances will be more favorable than before. In the business sector, you will get more benefits from hard work today. Today you will get many opportunities to earn money. Today you can plan a trip with friends. Today you will be busy doing some important work in the office. People worried about transfer will get the good news of transfer to their favorite place. You will be interested in the work area. You will feel better by helping a stranger.

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will go for an interview for a job in which you will be selected. Before starting a new business, you will take advice from an experienced person so that your business runs well. Library businessmen can make up their minds to open a new branch. You will understand each other well in married life. Today you will take the advice of family members in your decision. Today you will have to pay some attention to your health.

Cancer

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Students will get better results from their hard work. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in married life. Today children will help their mother with household chores, due to which the mother will be happy with them. Your money will be spent on religious activities. Also, you may get a chance to go to a religious ritual. Today your financial position will be strong. Today, excessive expenses should be stopped. Students can complete their pending work. You will be fit in terms of health today.

Leo

Today your financial position will be strong. There are chances of profit in your own business. You can also do a side business. Which will create a possibility of profit. There is a possibility of getting new opportunities for employed people. Those who are interested in politics are likely to get a big post. Family relationships will be strengthened. Start a new work; you will be successful. You can get your life partner to start a new job. You will be seen working for the welfare of the family with your life partner, and the blessings of the members will remain on you.

Virgo

Today will be a normal day for you. You should avoid interfering in anyone's matters. If you are thinking of investing money in a big project, then first consult a wise person; otherwise, your money may get stuck. You are likely to get big financial benefits from any investment. You will travel to a religious place. During this time, take care of your health. You will get opportunities for promotion or job change. You should make a decision carefully in job matters.

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today there will be an increase in harmony in your family life. Today you may have to fulfill a big responsibility. Today you will get opportunities to earn money. Today your financial condition will strengthen. Today you will have a pleasant experience with the children. Engineering students will get opportunities to move forward. Today students will be busy completing an important practical. Today, sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse.

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. After a long time, you will spend time with your family today. Today, your attachment to them will increase. Today, there will be progress in the pending works. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in your domestic life. Students doing diplomas will get important information from their seniors. To avoid online fraud, you will talk to a good consultant team. Love mates will have dinner together in the evening, which will increase more love between them.

Sagittarius

Today will be a favorable day for you. Today, you may take more time in everyday tasks. Today, it will prove better for you to take the advice of elders before investing money in business. Touch the feet of elders, there will be an increase in wealth. Father will try to fulfill the wishes of the children. For the people of this zodiac who want to start a new business, it will be better to do market analysis today. Today you will get some new responsibilities, which you will be able to complete very well. People associated with the field of art will get good profits.

Capricorn

Today, the obstacles that started without any reason will end completely. Today you will get some good news from the maternal side, which will make you happy. You will plan to do business abroad. You can talk to someone on social media, which will benefit you a lot in the future. By doing exercise, diabetes-related problems will end. You will feel very refreshed, due to which you will be able to complete your work on time. Today with the help of friends, you will get income opportunities, from which you will earn profit and strengthen your financial condition.

Aquarius

Today will be a profitable day for you. Today you will get success in the work field. Today your obstructed tasks will be completed. Mutual coordination will increase in married life. Today family members will praise you in some work. Students' interest in studies will increase. There will be some positive changes in your job. You will return the loan taken from someone today. Today your problems will be reduced and your mind will be light. Lovemates will go for dinner today.

Pisces

Today will be more beneficial for you than before. Your ongoing differences with a relative will end today. You should avoid overeating and take care of your health. There will be prosperity in business. Your sources of income will increase. Your spoiled tasks will improve. There are signs of success in your planned plans. You can go on a trip to a tourist spot with your siblings. You will suddenly meet a very dear relative or friend.

