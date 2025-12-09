Horoscope today [December 9, 2025]: Daily horoscope predictions for all zodiac signs Horoscope today, 9 December 2025: Here are your detailed daily predictions for all zodiac signs. Find out what’s in store for love, work, finances and home life.

Today is Pausha Krishna Paksha Panchami and Tuesday. Panchami Tithi will last until 2:30 PM. Indra Yoga will be effective until 2:33 PM, and Ashlesha Nakshatra will prevail until 2:23 AM. Additionally, Mercury will enter Anuradha Nakshatra at 2:30 AM. Let’s take a look at the detailed daily horoscopes for all zodiac signs.

Aries

Students will need to work hard for success, but their efforts will bear fruit. You may meet an old friend. Business growth is expected, though expenses may rise slightly. Small ups and downs are possible. You will receive full support from senior colleagues at work. Important decisions regarding property may be taken today. A new job may bring complete changes to your daily routine. This is a good time to resolve relationships and relive old memories. Travel related to financial matters will be successful.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 3

Taurus

Focusing on your work will increase your income; hard work is the key to your success. Delay financial decisions for some time. This is a favourable period for participating in competitions. You will perform well in your workplace. Long-standing problems may find a solution. Students may face challenges in studies, but success in exams or competitions is highly likely. You will feel happiness and enthusiasm, and your social status and respect will increase.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 6

Gemini

It may be a little challenging to bring joy to your family members and keep them united, but you will succeed. It is advisable to face situations without expecting moral or practical support from others. You may take a short break to spend time with your family. Children and other family members will rely on you for solutions to their problems. Today, success is certain for you.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

Cancer

Today will be a favourable day for you. Much of your time will be spent on personal activities. Luck is on your side, and there are chances of promotion or recognition at work. New business opportunities may arise. Job seekers may find success. Your work at the office will be commendable. You may recover lost money or belongings. Family relations will strengthen, and a guest may visit. Friends may assist in financial matters.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 9

Leo

Results of a long-awaited exam or test may come in your favour today. Avoid attempting a job change; a transfer at work may be notified. Today is not ideal for investments. While income may increase, expenses may rise as well. Luck is on your side, and gains at work will uplift your mood. Social respect and honour will increase. Travel related to property matters is likely.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 5

Virgo

Good news will lift your spirits. You may work on the draft of a profitable scheme. Time will be spent on specialised studies. Joy and contentment are likely. Your oratory skills may lead to success. Long-awaited tasks will progress. Peace of mind will prevail, and old problems may end. Efforts towards debt relief will succeed. Be cautious in your career. Intellectual and verbal skills will help you find new paths. New work plans will be formulated. Spiritual inclination will develop. Family happiness and social respect will increase.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 4

Libra

Pending payments will be received. Happiness from children is expected. Your financial condition will improve. Career satisfaction is likely. Communication with foreign contacts may bring benefits. A rigid temperament may increase your number of opponents. Family love and joy will grow. Plans for a new vehicle may materialise. Success in long-awaited tasks is possible. Assistance from advisors may pave the way for gains. Today, patience and humility will bring positive outcomes. You may enjoy luxury items.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

Scorpio

Efforts to improve career performance will be fruitful. Your reputation will improve. Courage will rise. Assistance from someone will help you get out of debt. Boldness and original ideas will bring financial prosperity. Government benefits and recognition are possible. Mother’s support will bring peace of mind. Focus on new projects beyond previous achievements will be rewarding.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 8

Sagittarius

Humility will pave the way for gains. Good returns are expected from old investments. Contact with an old friend will bring joy. Take care of your health. Today will be favourable, though there may not be enough time to resolve all issues. It is a good day to purchase a new vehicle. You will appear optimistic and sociable. Opportunities to meet influential people may arise. Professionally, this is an excellent time to advance your career.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 9

Capricorn

Luck will be fully on your side today. Those considering a job change will find the timing favourable. Gifts and recognition may increase. Government support is likely. Progress in livelihood is expected. Personal relationships will strengthen. Family life will be harmonious. Business problems will find solutions. Connections with influential people may be established. Students will focus well on studies. Wealth and prosperity are indicated. Completing tasks honestly will increase your respect.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius

You will feel energetic and active in two areas of life. Progress in all matters will shine brightly. Family life will be harmonious. Financial stability will strengthen. Household items may increase. Social prestige will grow. Significant profit is possible in business. Financially, this is a favourable period, though awareness regarding earnings is advised. Important investment decisions should be postponed. Mutual respect and trust will strengthen personal relationships. Your personality will attract and impress others.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Pisces

Today will be filled with new enthusiasm. In business, assistance may be needed to gain profit. Avoid arguments to focus on your work. Your abilities will be highlighted today. Traders may see good gains, improving financial status. Students will have a favourable day and make new friends in college. Financial success is expected.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")