Horoscope Today, December 8: Capricorn to face financial ups and down; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, December 8, 2024: Today is the Saptami Tithi of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha on Sunday. Saptami Tithi will remain till 9:45 am today, after which Ashtami Tithi will start. Vajra Yoga will remain till 3:53 pm today. Also, Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain till 4:03 pm today. Apart from this, today is Panchak and Durgashtami fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of December 8, 2024, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Today your acquaintance with some important people will increase. Today your family life will be pleasant. Also, your incomplete work will be completed. Based on your personality, you will be successful in getting some people in your favor, which will give you full benefit. During the journey, you will meet an old friend, meeting whom you will feel happy. Women need to be a little careful while working in the kitchen today.

Taurus

Today will be a favorable day for you. Today you will think of doing something new. If you work wisely, then the sources of income will increase. Today, on the strength of your hard work, you will be able to complete your work on time. Today you are likely to get the happiness of children. Today, the decision taken with patience will prove to be beneficial. Today is a very good day for students. Today you will get the support of family members.

Gemini

Today your confidence level will be high. Today your mind will be engaged in social work. You will get the support of friends in household work. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family due to progress. Your health will be better by eating a balanced diet. Today you will be a little thoughtful. Today you will make a plan with a good friend to expand your business. People running restaurants will get more profit than usual today. There will be harmony in married life.

Cancer

Today your day will be normal. You should take any big step only after taking advice from an elder at home. You will be very busy today due to more work. Today is going to be a mixed day for the students of this zodiac. Family members will be happy with your behavior today. Today your business will progress. Today your boss will give you some gifts after being happy with your work in the office. Also, colleagues will want to learn something from you.

Leo

Today you will be happy with your current situation. Today you will have a better time with children. You are likely to benefit in business. Today is going to be a great day for students; you will get the support of teachers. Sweetness will increase further due to new happiness in married life. Today you will have to travel to another city in connection with business; this journey will prove to be beneficial. You will get new opportunities for monetary gain; you will take advantage of this opportunity well.

Virgo

Today you will feel energetic. Today your stress will end to a great extent. You will get many new opportunities to earn money. It is a day full of success for people engaged in creative work; they will also get fame and recognition. The ability to judge people quickly will keep you ahead of others. There will be newness in the relationship of lovemates. Today you will complete your tasks easily. Today you will get the support of your parents.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get a chance to learn something new. Juniors will support you in the office. You will get some good opportunities to meet new people. After the hustle and bustle of the day, you will feel a little tired in the evening but will soon relax. The search for new job possibilities will be completed. You have the chance to get a job at a good place. People doing dry fruit business are going to get more profit today.

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. You will get some good news by evening. You will benefit from means of communication. Today you will party with friends. Today most of the things will get resolved very easily for you. You will also get some new experiences. You will meet some people who will have very good ideas to earn money. Your income will increase with the help of people. Today the pace of your work will increase. Students will make up their minds to join a computer course today.

Sagittarius

Today you will be practical. People of this zodiac who are doing construction work will get some big benefits. You will get some good news from the children's side. You will get successful in your career. You will go to a friend's house to meet him. Today you will plan to go somewhere. You will be successful in convincing people. You will move further in your career; there will be blessings in business. Evening time will be spent with family members.

Capricorn

Today your day will be spent in religious activities. Keep the property papers safe today. Also, you need to keep an eye on the activities happening around you. If you do not take care of some things, then there is a possibility of losing them. You should keep your things safe. You may see situations of financial ups and downs. You can plan to go somewhere with the children in the evening. You will go for a walk with your spouse in the evening.

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. You will do something that will get you praise. Today you will get new offers; you should be ready for this. Today you will be successful in social work. Married people of this zodiac sign will plan dinner in a good restaurant in the evening. There will be an increase in the happiness and prosperity of your house. Mother's health will improve. Married life will remain happy.

Pisces

Today will be a favorable day for you. Today you will make changes in your routine. Parents will be happy to see your happiness. You will meet an old friend; you will talk with him for a long time. You will get the support of the family in the areas of work. During the official meeting, you will meet someone who will give you a big benefit in the future. Today you will get success in work.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.