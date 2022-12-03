Horoscope Today, December 4: Taurus will come in contact with someone influential, know about other zodiacs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, December 4: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, December 4: Sunday is the Dwadashi date of Marshish Shukla Paksha. Dwadashi Tithi will cross the whole day today and will remain till 5:57 am the next morning. Apart from this, today Mars will be retrograde in Rohini Nakshatra. After crossing the whole day today, Varian Yoga will remain till 3.41 pm. Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 6.33 am the next day. Apart from this, today is Akhand Dwadashi. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be on December 4 and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

Today will be full of happiness. You will be able to earn an extra income due to a favorable contact. Friends and colleagues will support you in your endeavors. You will get immense victory in your field of work. Your travels will be fruitful. You can also make plans for an outing with your family and friends. Today there are chances of getting a promotion in your job.

Taurus

Today you will have a good day. The teachers of this zodiac will attend a meeting today. You will get to learn something new from the elders, which will be useful to you later. The condition of women doing work from home will be good. There will be equality in your income and expenditure. You will feel more responsible towards your younger siblings. You may come in contact with someone who will play an influential role in your life in the future. Incomplete work will be done with the help of high officials.

Gemini

Today your day is going to be favorable for you. There will be some concern about the daughter's career. Health will be better than before. Your financial condition will improve. Today you can try something new. You will get good results. You will be a little emotional in some personal matters. Changing the place of work will change the energy but the pace of work will remain the same. A proper investment made today will pay off handsomely in the future and you can consider investing some money in a fund for your children's future. Financial help will be available later.

Cancer

Today is going to bring good benefits in the work area. There will be less worry about children, there will be a festive atmosphere in the house due to getting a good job. The eagerness to buy a new vehicle will remain in your mind. People doing import-export work will get success. You should avoid loan transactions. By being patient, you will complete the stalled tasks. The health of the elders in the house will be good.

Leo

Today your day will bring you the gift of happiness. Farmers will get good benefits of their labor. Your health is going to be better than every day. Family conditions will improve better than before. Do not get into an unnecessary debate with anyone. You will get a chance to speak openly in front of others. You may have to do some mental work. Give priority to keeping yourself healthy and fit. This will keep you away from accidental health problems. All problems will be removed by taking the blessings of the parents.

Virgo

Today your day has brought happy moments. Students will get good opportunities for career choice. Today you will be completely busy with some work. You will get profit from buying property. High-quality business decisions will prove beneficial in the future. Those working as stock brokers can get good benefits today. You will spend the evening with his family members. You can think of planning to do your work in a new way, the work will be completed in time.

Libra

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Your interest in religious works will increase. There is a possibility of rituals in the family. With the cooperation of the officers, there will be some success in the stalled work. Today love and affection will increase with family members. You can discuss the future with your parents. Avoid eating outside food.

Scorpio

Today you will reach new heights in your career. The day will be better in terms of business. Your health will be good, but there may be a slight cold. The family members will be satisfied with you and you will get full support from them. You will get a chance to have a good time. Relations with the father will be good, and if you follow the guidance of the mother, then you will definitely get success. Be ready today to compromise and cooperate on a big matter.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be full of confidence. There is a possibility to complete the desired work. The work of the people getting the house built will progress on the correct path. You can think of a plan to do your work in a new way. You will enjoy different dishes at home. You will be happy if your son gets a job. People of this zodiac whose birthday is today can feed their friends in a good restaurant. If you can keep your mind well in front of someone, you will also get its direct benefit and spoiled relationships will start improving. Try to achieve the goal, you will get success.

Capricorn

Today your day is going to be favorable. Students will get help from their classmates, which will increase the sweetness in their friendship. Family problems will end and there will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the house. The obstacles coming in the field will end today and there will be ease in working. Your mind will be engaged in devotion to God. A writer's book may get published, which will be liked a lot by people. Progressive travel may have to be done in connection with the work. Along with this, new employment opportunities can be found.

Aquarius

Today your routine will be good. Your opponents will be defeated. You will discuss a new topic with your family members and people will agree with your views. There will be better improvement in the economic condition due to getting new employment. There will be a long talk on the phone with friends after a long time. The farming class will get good profit in farming, due to which their mind will be happy. If we face all the challenges faced today with determination, then success will also be within reach. But you have to leave comfort zone at this time to make the future better.

Pisces

Today is going to be a happy day for you. You can get good news regarding a job. You may be called for an interview in the company of your choice. Today can be a great day for the budding writers of this zodiac because your articles or your book can be published by a famous publisher. With positive thinking, your stalled work will become normal. Today is going to be a normal day for the teachers. Other people will also learn a lot from your plan of action.

Read More Astrology News