Horoscope Today, December 30: Gemini can have ups and downs in business, know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, December 30: Friday is the Ashtami date of Paush Shukla Paksha. Ashtami Tithi will be till 6.33 pm. Variyan Yoga will remain till 9.46 am on Friday morning. If you are going to do any auspicious work, then do it in Varian Yoga, you will definitely get success. However, in this yoga, do not do ancestral work in any way. Along with this, Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 11.24 am. After that Revati Nakshatra will take place. Apart from this, today is Durgashtami fast and there is Panchak. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will be for you and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

It will be a good day for you. Whatever work you want to do, it can be completed very comfortably. You just need to have a little patience. You should cooperate in the works of the society to maintain your prestige. You should speak openly in front of others. This will make things clearer. You will continue to get happiness from the children. Offer red colored fruits or flowers to Suryanarayan and distribute them among the poor, you will get the support of luck.

Taurus

Your day will be beneficial. Any big work will be completed with the help of children. The cooperation of parents will also remain. You can get some good news from someone close to you. In the matter of court, you should take advice from an experienced person. Students of this zodiac will remain inclined towards studies. Some new responsibilities may come to you, which you will fulfill successfully. Your health will also be good.

Gemini

Your day will be normal. There can be a situation of ups and downs in business. You must take the opinion of your elders before doing any work. This will benefit you. A sudden meeting with a special person can change the direction of your career, but you should take any decision in life very carefully. Apply sandalwood tilak, your morale will be high among the people.

Cancer

Your day will be normal. Rushing in some work can be a bit excessive. Some papers related to children's school-college may have to be made. You may also have to ask someone for help. You may have some differences with a family member. You may be engrossed in thinking about your expenses. You need to keep an eye on everything around you. Many people may have difficulty in understanding you. Offer water to the sun in the morning, your income will increase.

Leo

It will be a good day for you. You will feel relaxed after getting done with your work. You may have to take a big decision in some matter. You can go out with your friends and spend some happy moments. Some important things can give you benefits. Businessmen of this zodiac may have to meet someone important. The situation will be fine in terms of money. Gift something to the girls, your decisions will be beneficial.

Virgo

It will be a wonderful day for you. All your work will be completed according to your wish. You will spend happy moments with children. Family relations will be strong. Today is auspicious for the students of this zodiac doing engineering. You will get full support of friends. You can also get a job opportunity from a good company. There will be harmony in your married life. You will get the cooperation of officers in the office.

Libra



Your day will be fine. You may be a little worried about some old matter, but everything will be fine by evening. Suddenly a friend can come at home. You can enjoy lunch with him at home. You can also plan to go on a tour. You can try to settle the work in the office as soon as possible. Married people will be busy in making their life happy. Salute the mother earth by touching it in the morning, the mind will be happy throughout the day.

Scorpio

Your day will be full of confidence. You can make some new friends. Your social circle will increase to a great extent. You can get help from the people around you. You are expected to get benefits in the field of business as well. You will get complete success in daily work. Your relationship with your spouse will become sweet. You try to understand each other. Can think of doing some work in a new way.

Sagittarius



Today will be in your favour. Your financial condition will remain strong. No challenge will stand before you. You can be called as a guest in a seminar. People there will be greatly impressed by your behavior. In the evening you can go for a walk with your spouse. Meeting new people will be of great benefit to you. A special matter can be discussed with everyone in the family. Your thought work will be completed. Feed the Brahmin with respect, cooperation of seniors will continue in the field.

Capricorn

You will have a good day. You may face many challenges in office work. You can take help of a friend in your work. Taking decisions with patience can open up new possibilities of success. Spouse's cooperation can benefit you. You need to think a little about your future. A relative may suddenly come to your house. You will enjoy talking to them. Take blessings by touching the feet of parents. You will continue to receive cooperation from people throughout the day.

Aquarius

Your day will be full of happiness. You will get some great news, due to which the faces of everyone in the family will light up. People will want to talk to you later. You can meet a dear friend. You can get money from new sources. You can get some good advice in the matter of investment. In terms of health, you will remain fit. Suddenly some such idea will come in your mind, which will open the way for your progress. Gift clothes to the needy, all your work will be completed easily.

Pisces

Your day will be busy. Parents can go for a picnic spot somewhere nearby with their kids. You can also plan to go to a function. The atmosphere in the office can remain a bit serious. You should give your opinion only after listening carefully to your boss. You may also feel a little lazy. You should keep your food and drink healthy. In some cases, you can be a little emotional. Feed the birds, family relations will be strong.

