Horoscope Today, December 29: Romance on cards for Leo, know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, December 29: Today is Udaya Tithi Dwitiya of Paush Krishna Paksha and Friday. Dwitiya Tithi will last till 8:00 am and Vaidhriti Yoga will be observed till 2:28 pm. Also, Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 3:10 pm. Apart from this, there will be the Bhadra of Earth starting from 8:52 pm tonight till 9:44 am tomorrow. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how December 27, 2023, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know your lucky colour and number.

Aries

People, today your day is going to be full of confidence. Today is a beneficial day for working people, they will get some good news related to work. With proper planning, you will be successful in bringing changes in your career. Your pleasant behavior will impress everyone. You will plan a dinner with your spouse, which will bring sweetness to the relationship. Today you may get a chance to help people at the social level. Media employees of this zodiac sign are going to get good working opportunities.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 4

Taurus

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today there will be an atmosphere of joy in the family. mutual success in your married life today. Maintaining harmony will increase happiness. Today you will remain fit and healthy in terms of health. Teachers provide full support to students to achieve their goals. Today people will be impressed by your work skills. People associated with the field of writing will get some great news today. Today you will have a good time with your loved ones.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 8

Gemini

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today we will maintain harmony between work and family relationships. Today we will consider new ways to complete some work. People doing business will be successful in taking the business forward. Today you will be happy to get full support from your spouse. Today, after doing household chores, women will find time for their children. Your mind will be happy today due to the support of your parents.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 9

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day. Your busyness will increase by starting stalled business plans today. People working today should complete their given tasks on time. If you go on a long drive with your loved one, you will get a chance to know each other better. Today there will be a trend in the field of art and literature. Today we will pay attention to our health. You will use your intelligence and influence to resolve domestic issues.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 3

Leo

Today is going to be favourable for you. You will get support from colleagues in the office. Relationship with lovemate will improve. You will get the benefit of political connections in your work. Your work will be completed with the help of a close friend. You will be excited about some work, the work will be completed easily and on time. Students will spend most of their time here and there and on social media. All the family members will attend a party.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 3

Virgo

Today will be a day that will bring good results for you. There are chances of students getting success. Today you will get to have a good time with your family members, which will keep the family atmosphere pleasant. New sources of income will be created for you, your financial side will remain strong. Today you will get support from your spouse in project work, which will prove helpful for success in the future. Today some such thoughts may come to your mind which will be tremendous and creative.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 2

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get some inspiration from the elders in the house. Whatever work you do today, it will be successful. Your health will be better than before. Today a relative will give you suggestions to expand your business. Elders will be happy with your behaviour, people will praise you. Today you need to be especially careful while driving. Today your family's happiness and prosperity will increase. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 3

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will feel refreshed the whole day. There will be positive energy around you. You will consider partnering with a big business group. Today you are going to gain more money than expected. The respect of people associated with the field of art will increase in the society. There will be an increase in happiness in married life. There will be a good improvement in your health today. Today is going to be a good day for people associated with politics.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Sagittarius

Today your day is going to be full of joy. You may have to travel for some business work. You will also be in the mood for some fun. There may be something new in everyday life. Children of this zodiac sign get praise from their teachers. Elderly people can meet one of their childhood friends. They will reminisce about their old memories. Today you will go to some religious place to give food to the needy.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 2

Capricorn

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. You will get financial help from your relatives. You need to be careful in matters. You will get support from your guru in your career. Today your confidence will help in completing the work. To maintain your health, you will adopt a yoga routine, and you should also stay away from negative things. Children will be busy with sports.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 2

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, away from unnecessary confusion, you will spend your free time in any temple or any religious place. There are chances of going on a trip also. Today in your free time you will think about your strengths and weaknesses. Today you will spend some time with friends, and your old memories will be fresh. Your heart will be happy after receiving your favorite gift from your loved one.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 6

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today there will be normal income in your business. There will be sweet banter between the newly married couple today, this will bring more sweetness to the relationship. Be careful in money transactions today. People working today need to work a little harder to complete their work. Students will get better results in competitive exams. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 8

