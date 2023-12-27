Horoscope Today, December 28: Cancerians might plan a trip, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Horoscope Today, December 28

Horoscope Today, December 28: Today is Udaya Tithi Pratipada and Thursday of Paush Krishna Paksha. Pratipada Tithi will end today at 6:47 am. Indra Yoga will last till 2:23 pm tonight. Also, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 1.05 pm tonight. Today Mercury will enter Scorpio in retrograde motion. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how December 27, 2023, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know your lucky colour and number.

Aries

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today you are going to show your miraculous effect in the office, you will be successful in completing a very troublesome task very easily and you will become special to your boss with your work. Avoid unnecessary expenses today because little by little expenses can lead to huge expenses. You are going to receive a gift from your spouse today. The achievements of children will increase their respect in society.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 5

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will have to meet spiritual people, along with this there is also a strong possibility of attaining spiritual accomplishment. With the grace of Guru today, a big achievement will be achieved with a little effort. Interaction with big people in politics will increase. Today you may have a meeting with friends late in the evening, this will also bring you some big benefits. You should take some time for good health. It would be better to develop the habit of doing yoga early in the morning. You should take some time for good health. It would be better to develop the habit of doing yoga early in the morning. The financial situation is going to be strong, and now soon your income will be fixed.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 9

Gemini

Today your day will be better. Today, with your cleverness, you will run your business at a fast pace, soon you will solve all the problems and you will become rich. There may be some changes in family expenses today. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with theatre will get some big achievements to show their skills today. The time has come to fulfill the responsibilities of children and by the grace of God, you will successfully fulfill this responsibility. Take special care of yourself and your loved ones.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 3

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will achieve success by controlling your speech. Today you can make big decisions related to professional life, which will give you good results in the future. There will be a positive effect on health today. Going to visit some tourist destinations with family members. You will get success and fame in the social field. Time is going to be favorable for students. Continue working hard, there are chances of success.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 7

Leo

Today will be a profitable day for you. You may also be given some work in the office which is challenging, but you will try your best to complete it successfully. Today your interest in some difficult subjects may increase. There is a possibility of getting new experiences in business. Today people will notice your dedication and hard work. Soon there will be promotions in jobs as well as an increase in income. There will be a harmonious situation in domestic life. Today all your old debts will be repaid. You can benefit from partnership business.

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky number- 3

Virgo

Today will be favourable for you. Today luck is going to be on your side, you may also get some good news. You will get mixed results in the workplace. Students of this zodiac sign will get full help from their seniors. If you solve personal problems by understanding your spouse's point of view, a good understanding will develop between both of you. You will get the compensation money that was pending for a long time today. Today you will be busy shopping for kitchen essentials. Today your mind will be focused on worship.

Lucky colour – Magenta

Lucky number- 4

Libra

Today is going to be a special day for you. Avoid getting into trouble over things said in jest. Today a relative who lives far away may contact you and some secret may come to light. You trust others very quickly so that people do not take advantage of your innocence, and avoid making friends with anyone quickly. Today you will make some different plans for the growth of your business. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 1

Scorpio

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today you will help your brother with some important work. Today you will get an opportunity to travel somewhere with your friends. Today you can plan to complete your favorite work. Also, it will be beneficial for you to get involved in some work to help others. Will take someone's help in improving the spoiled work. The day will be very good from the job's point of view, along with this, you will be interested in work and your enthusiasm will also increase. Today you need to be cautious in financial transactions with anyone.

Lucky colour – Silver

Lucky number- 6

Sagittarius

Today your day has brought new changes. New business-related plans made today will prove to be very attractive and will also prove to be a source of good income. Start working now to achieve your goal, your hard work will yield good results in the future. While talking to people today, choose your words carefully. If you are thinking of buying a new computer then today is a good day. Today there will be sweetness in your married life. You can get help from friends in financial matters.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 2

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. Today people may have to run around or go on some kind of journey to find solutions to their problems. The immense love and support of your spouse will further strengthen your relationship. Today will be an auspicious day for students. People looking for a job will soon be successful. Today you will feel drenched in energy. If you use this energy for your spiritual development, you will feel mental peace. Today you can go to your favorite places with your loved one.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 8

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. You can also help someone as per your wish. Any new plan of yours will be completed today and you will also get benefit from it. Today there is a strong possibility of an increase in your income. If you consult experienced people for business, then success will be in your footsteps and you will have a different identity among the people. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates, receiving gifts from each other will keep the mind happy. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 5

Pisces

Today your day will be full of freshness. Today you will have to take special care of your health. Be sure to share every important thing with your spouse, which will eliminate confusion and new ideas can also emerge. If you insist on doing any work then the work may get spoiled. Due to receiving some good news today, the atmosphere at home will be festive. If your very important government work is stalled then talk to your superior without any hesitation, there are chances of success.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 4

