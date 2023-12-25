Horoscope Today, December 26: Sweet banter for Gemini couples, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for December 26: Know about all zodiac signs

Horoscope for December 26: Today is the full moon date of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Purnima Tithi will last through the whole day and night today till 6.03 am tomorrow. Today is the Snan-Daan Purnima of Margashirsha month. Also, Shukla Yoga will remain till 3.21 pm tonight. Apart from this, Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain till 10.21 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how December 26, 2023, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know your lucky colour and number.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today your work will be completed easily. It is a good day to start to complete a task or to plan it. You can attend the wedding celebration with your spouse. Family happiness and peace will remain. You will resolve any misunderstanding with your friend by talking to him. Responsibilities may come, which you will fulfill well. Married couples of this zodiac sign will have a good day. You can gift a car to please your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 7

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. You need to control your anger, otherwise some people will take your words for granted. You can get rid of extra work today and can spend time with the children. Employees of this zodiac sign may get applause from the boss in the office today. Today will be a good day from the health point of view. Today is a fine day for lovemates. You can come forward to help someone in need.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 3

Gemini

Today is going to be favorable for you. Students preparing for government exams have chances of success. Today you will be ready to compromise wherever necessary. You will bring glory to your family with your ability. Some close ones will double your happiness. You can plan on going on a long drive with your loved one. Sweet banter between newly married couples will happen, and this will bring more sweetness to the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 7

Cancer

Today your day will be full of new enthusiasm. As much as you work hard, you will get benefits accordingly. People will come to your house to give you obstacles to the success of your child. If your money is stuck for a long time, you can get it today. Today your daily tasks will be completed easily. You will enjoy delicious food at home. Your neighbors will praise you for your actions. Your children will take full interest in the business. The older generation will have a nice day with friends.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 8

Leo

Today will be a mixed day for you. people of this zodiac sign need to take care of their health. It is a day to refresh relationships with lovemates and as well as with relatives. Machines malfunctioning in the office today can become a cause of trouble. If you get scared and run away from any situation, it is better to solve it this time. Looking forward to getting good news, which will be beneficial for you and will fill the lives of family members with happiness. You can plan for dinner out with family.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Virgo

Your day will be fine today. Your financial situation will be good. The investment made today will bring you prosperity and financial success. You will progress in your workplace. Some people of this zodiac sign can also make a new travel plan. Your married life will be full of colours. There is a need to control your attitude with friends. In the field of music, interested people will get a chance to sing in a show today, people will also praise you. Women should be careful while working in the kitchen.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 3

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. There is a need to think carefully today before taking any steps, use the brain more than the heart. It will be good for you. People of this zodiac sign who want to start a new business, today is an auspicious day. Travel will improve business relationships. The wait for the completion of any work, for a long time will be completed today. Today's day is going to be good for students, you will make up your mind to join a computer course.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 1

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. People of this zodiac sign, who are involved in business, should avoid investing money based on speculation. Some entertaining moments with your family members can cheer you up today. Business partners will cooperate in the work so that the pending work can be completed. Today your opponents will keep their distance from you. Your reputation will increase. There will be more running around in the office work. You can go on an entertaining journey with your friends. May your married life be good today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 2

Sagittarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. You can plan to travel somewhere with your family and there will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the family. You need to exercise some caution in transaction-related matters. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with politics will organize their meeting today. Some important topics will be discussed in the meeting. There may be some hindrance in your official work today if the paper is not completed, but soon all the work will be done. Lovemates can double your happiness today.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. You can get the result today after many years of hard work. You will be energetic throughout the day, and in work your mind will remain engaged. People of this zodiac sign, who are associated with the steel business, there is a chance of more profit today. For people of this zodiac sign who trade in clothes, today is a good day for them. There are possibilities for financial gain.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Aquarius

You will have a good day. There are chances of success for those students who are preparing for any competitive exam. Your work will be appreciated and your respect will increase for what you have done in society. People will learn a lot from you and your good work style. Today your words have more importance in the family. Do not be careless in any way today. You will get a gift from your lovemate today and will go out somewhere together. People working remotely will get a chance to meet family members today.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. Your good behavior will make you loved by people. Some of your hidden opponents can spread rumors about you. You should ignore their words. If you want to invest in business then definitely take advice from an expert. Your work will be appreciated in the office, even your juniors will appreciate your work a lot. A good marriage proposal will come today for unmarried people. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Good day for students.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 8

