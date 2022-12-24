Horoscope Today, December 25: Cancer must be cautious about speech, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, December 25: Knowhow the day will be

Horoscope Today, December 25: Sunday is the second date of Paush Shukla Paksha. The second date will be till 8.24 am today. After that, Tritiya Tithi will start, which will cross today's whole day and will remain till 4:51 am in the next morning. Tonight at 12 am, there will be Vyaghat Yoga for 59 minutes. Along with this, from 8:24 am to 7:21 pm, there will be Yayijay Yoga. Uttarashada Nakshatra will remain till 7.21 pm. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will be for you and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

You will have a good day. You can meet an old friend. You will feel healthy. It is a better day for people associated with marketing. Any new client will also try to connect with you. Happiness and good fortune will increase in your family. You will try to spend more time with the spouse. Chant the mantra 'Om Hoon Vishnave Namah', troubles will go away from home.

Taurus

Today will be your favorite day. Your ongoing plan will be completed on time. The atmosphere of the family will remain pleasant. You will get great success in the field. You will achieve a lot with your energy. In a difficult situation, you will easily get help from some people. There will be an increase in your material comforts. While coming out of the house, touch the feet of the parents.

Gemini

There can be some new changes in your life. Some good news can be found in the business. You can plan to travel somewhere with your spouse. Relationships will remain better. You may meet an old friend. You should maintain your focus on your goals. With someone's help, you can move forward in life. The day will be good in terms of health. Donate clothes to the needy and your relationships will become stronger.

Cancer

Today will be mixed for you. All the work can be completed according to your wish. Due to excessive concentration, you may have some trouble. One-sided thinking can land you in trouble. You should maintain restraint on your speech. You should avoid being too stubborn about something. Unnecessary disputes can also come to the fore. Feed flour to ants. The problems coming in the field will go away.

Leo

Your day will be full of confidence. Businessmen of this amount can benefit in money matters. Work can be completed easily in the office. Also, being happy with your performance, the boss can give you a nice gift. There will be happiness from the child's side. You will try to fulfill the needs of others. Make sure to feed an elderly Brahmin, there will be sweetness in relationships.

Virgo

Today will be wonderful for you. Businessmen of this amount will get more profit than expected. You will get the full opportunity to express your opinion in the office. Others will be greatly impressed by your plan. Your financial side will remain strong. It is a great day for Lovemate. Family members will be helpful to you. Whatever happens with the help of luck will be in your favour. Respectfully donate yellow clothes to a poor person, you will be lucky.

Libra

Your day can be busy. You may hesitate a bit in taking up new responsibilities. Your responsibilities may also increase. You may get stuck in some special work. There may be some shortcomings in your efforts. Today you can forget by keeping something somewhere, so you should keep things carefully. Chant Shri Hari Vishnu's mantra 'Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay' 21 times, wealth will increase.

Scorpio

It will be a wonderful day for you. With the help of some people, your work can be completed. You may get some good news. Partners will try to understand everything about you. Along with this, they can also take advice from you in some work. Newness can come in matters of relationships. You will be engaged in trying to understand the wishes of the people. You can get some new responsibility. Donate gram pulse in the temple, health will be good.

Sagittarius

Today will bring golden moments in your life. You will get full support of luck in new works. People associated with the field of literature will get some great news. You will establish new dimensions in your career. Spouse's advice will be beneficial in some work. Will plan to watch a movie with friends. Donate something to the orphanage, people's cooperation will continue in life.

Capricorn

It will be a good day. Your incomplete works can be completed. You can get some new opportunities. You are likely to get success to a great extent by the work done together. Your bank balance will be strengthened by getting the extra source of income. Your mind will be happy. You can learn some new things. Offer water to Suryadev, people will get support in life.

Aquarius

Today will be good. Marital relations will be sweet. You will benefit from everyday activities. Can think of investing money in business. You will get opportunities to do many new things, in which you will also be successful. You will be ready to help others. There will be a situation of profit in the family. You will get benefit from creative work. Feed the birds, you will get back the stalled money.

Pisces

Today will be your best day. The situation will be good in terms of work. You will feel healthy. You can go on a pilgrimage to a religious place with your spouse, this will keep the strength of your relationship intact. Your financial condition will also be strong. Parents will be happy with your hard work. You will also get their support in all the work. Teachers will also stand with you for better results. Your hard work will be successful in expanding the business. Feed bread to the cow, there will be chances of getting good news.

