Horoscope Today, December 24: Marital bliss for Libra, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for December 24: Know about all zodiac signs

Horoscope for December 24, 2023: Today is the Trayodashi date of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha and Sunday. Trayodashi Tithi today will last all day and night till 5.55 am tomorrow. Today there will be Sadhya Yoga throughout the day. Also, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 9.19 pm tonight. Pradosh fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how December 24, 2023, will be for you and what measures you can take to improve this day. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

The day is going to be good for you. Today you will be active to achieve your goal so that no opportunity is missed. People who do business or are employed have chances of getting good results in their careers. Whatever work you get today, you will complete it on time. Due to this, you will be appreciated in the workplace and it can prove to give good results in both your business and job. Despite some turmoil in family life, the support of your family members will make you happy today. If you are associated with politics, you may get respect for good work at the social level. There are chances of success in examinations for those pursuing education.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 8

Taurus

Today is going to bring you benefits. You will find a way to deal with the problems coming in the workplace and move forward with your positive energy. There are chances of growth in your business. Business will do well. Your love relationships will get stronger. There may be some good news for students who are preparing for a job or any competition and you should also be alert in health matters. Protect yourself from any kind of infection and eat nutritious food.

Lucky colour – Gray

Lucky number- 1

Gemini

Today your day will start with enthusiasm. Luck will be on your side. Also, your decision-making ability will be strengthened. You are likely to get transferred with promotion in your job. Those looking for a job have a chance of getting a good job. There are signs of profit in business, income will increase which will improve your financial condition. Due to the completion of some auspicious work in the family, the atmosphere of the house will be filled with joy. Students will face challenges in the field of education but will be successful in facing them with their skills and hard work. With success, paths to progress will open.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 3

Cancer

Today you can get success in your desired work. It is possible that in your job today, you may get a transfer to a good place where you were hoping to go for a long time. People doing business may get some good results. You will also get financial benefits. Coordination should be maintained at the family level so that the atmosphere at home will remain pleasant and good results will be achieved in married life. You will get some good news in child-related matters which will provide opportunities for progress. To maintain good health, you will exercise daily, this will keep you healthy and energetic.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 1

Leo

Today you will be inclined towards spirituality. Today you will participate in some religious functions and you will come in contact with more people, which can prove beneficial in the future and will also be beneficial for your business which will improve your situation. There may be travel for some project in the job. Today we will concentrate completely on work. Today, there will be a happy atmosphere in the house due to some good news in the family, enthusiasm among the children will increase but they may also be a little worried about their studies. Today you will get relief in some work with the help of elder members of the family. be in good shape.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 2

Virgo

Today you will get help from friends in any kind of legal matters and your problems will be solved. Your efforts will be appreciated, which may feel like a gift. You may also get rewards from officials for your efficiency on the job. Your enthusiasm will increase and there will be happiness in your married life. There are chances of getting success in business work. There will be financial benefits but some expenses may also increase. Students of this zodiac sign will perform better in exams and you are likely to get some good news regarding your children.

Lucky Colour- Orange

Lucky number- 4

Libra

Today your mind will remain calm and new thoughts will be included in your mind. If you are facing any problem with your eyes or throat then do Bhramari Pranayam and make a habit of washing your eyes with cold water daily, you will get benefits. From a business point of view, today can bring good news. If you work, there is a possibility of some kind of problem with the team members, but with patience, the problems will be solved. People of this zodiac sign who are preparing for exams should concentrate on their studies. Married life will be happy. Try to make your life partner feel special today.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 6

Scorpio

Today your day will be full of busyness. Today you will need to work hard to prove yourself in the job. In this way you will be able to strengthen your position and your promotion can be confirmed. There may be ups and downs in the field of business, but there will be benefits from foreign contacts and business will increase. Be careful in matters of transactions. To maintain coordination with your spouse, you can plan to go somewhere. Today is a good day for lovemates, relationships will become stronger. For students pursuing higher education today, Make a habit of doing yoga for health.

Lucky colour – Maroon

Lucky number- 7

Sagittarius

Today you may get some good news, that will make you happy and you will plan a trip somewhere. You can think about a job change, it will be good for you, your salary will increase. There will be opportunities to expand the business, benefit from contacts with new people and sources of income will increase. To maintain sweetness in your marital and love relationships, you should maintain restraint in your speech and behavior. If students of this zodiac sign meditate to concentrate their minds, they will feel like studying.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 4

Capricorn

Today can bring changes in your career. You may think about changing jobs. Will try for a job and will be successful. People associated with the business may get opportunities to expand their business. Income will increase and you will be successful in saving money but there may be some expenses on health matters. Married life will be normal. The day is good for the students of this zodiac sign. If you are preparing to give any competitive exam then the results will be good. Your dream of going abroad may come true.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 7

Aquarius

Today your financial condition will be good. You will be successful in earning money through your hard work on the job. There is a possibility of profit in business, income may increase and the economic situation will remain stable. The day is good for lovemates, they will try to take the relationship forward with mutual understanding. Married life will be normal. Today will bring good news for the students in the new year, they will get good results in their studies, children's hard work will be successful and they will get good marks in the examination. Today people of this zodiac sign may face some health-related expenses, you should avoid this and maintain a good daily routine and nutritious food. The diet should be followed.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 5

Pisces

Today your day will be favorable for you. You will get good results in your job due to your hard work, you will be appreciated and may get a chance for promotion. Your decision-making ability will increase. There will be progress in business, you may get support from senior experienced people in society today which will be beneficial for your career. The economic situation will be better than normal. Students pursuing higher education may be successful. You will get some good news due to which you can go out somewhere for further studies. People of this zodiac sign should be cautious about their health. Systematic routine should be followed.

Lucky colour- Cream

Lucky number- 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

Also Read: Career Horoscope 2024: A look at zodiac signs with better career opportunities next year

Read More Astrology News