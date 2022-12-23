Horoscope Today, December 24: Leo must avoid oily food for health, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, December 24: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, December 24: Saturday is the Pratipada date of Paush Shukla Paksha. Pratipada date will be till 12:06 pm. Vriddhi Yoga will remain till 9.27 am, after that Dhruv Yoga will take place, which will last till 5.10 am the next day. Tonight at 10.15 pm the Purvashadha Nakshatra will remain. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

It will be your favourable day. You will work hard at the working place. You will feel proud of your achievements. It will be a better day for lawyers of this amount, there will be a meeting with a new client. If you are looking for a marriage match for your children, you will find a good match. You will benefit from meeting a special person. You will light an oil lamp in the Shani temple, all your work will be successful.

Taurus

It will be a good day for you. All the problems related to your money will be solved soon. The arrival of a special relative in the house will create an atmosphere of happiness. The result of hard work will be in your favour, just concentrate on hard work. You will take the lead on something in which other people will also cooperate. Mutual coordination will increase in married life. Your good behavior will maintain your good image in society.

Gemini

Your day will be more beneficial. You may have to change your place of residence for the better career of your son. Your business will grow more in the new place and your son's career will also be good. The day is going to be beneficial for the contractor of this amount. Change of weather can cause irritability. To avoid this, drink plenty of water and it will be beneficial for your health.

Cancer

It will be your favorite day. You will have a meeting with your colleagues to spread the business far and wide. The problems coming in taking the business forward will go away. Children will show enthusiasm when a guest comes to their house. You will go to a temple with the family and do public service, which will bring happiness into the family. Spend time with elders, which will keep their mind entertained.

Leo

Your day will be fine. You will take the advice of an expert to invest in a new business. The rift going on in the family will end, due to which you will get support from the family. Be ready at all times to compromise and cooperate on a major matter. Most of the work started can be completed. You should avoid oily food from outside, which will improve your health.

Virgo

The day will be in your favor. People of this zodiac who are associated with the business of marbles, it will be a better day for them. People associated with politics will maintain their status. Some function will be organized in which they will participate. Include fresh fruits and green vegetables in your diet, which will keep your health better. Feed fodder to the cow, there will be no shortage of money and grains in the house.

Libra

Your day will be very happy. You will be able to establish a new dimension in your career. You may be a little disturbed due to the rift going on in the family, but everything will be fine by the evening. Lovemates of this zodiac, you will be serious about your relationship and you will make up your mind to talk to your parents. You will have to work hard to get success in business. You will feel better by helping a friend.

Scorpio

It will be your lucky day. It will be a better day for the people working on the housing project. You will consult your family members before buying a new vehicle. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Today you will get back the money lent to someone, due to which your bank balance will become strong. There can be some changes in your career that will make your career better.

Sagittarius

Your day will bring a new change. If the elder daughter is selected for a good job, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. You can be given some responsibility for the decoration of the house. Seeing the way you work in the office, your opponents will seek your help. Everyone will appreciate the commendable work done by you. To make a good profit in business, you will keep on adopting new technical measures.

Capricorn

It is going to be a great day. Days are auspicious for businessmen. There are chances of getting money. A partnership will be beneficial for you today. Any big matter related to the land will be resolved. The day is good for taking new initiatives in the office. There is a possibility of profit. There is going to be some change in a career today, the new avenues of progress will open. There will be an increase in your respect. Feed the needy, all will be successful.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. A glimpse of confidence will be visible in your work. You will attract others towards you with your words. Any stalled work will be completed with the help of loved ones. Students of this zodiac are going to get some good news related to competitive exams today, hearing which your faces will light up. People associated with sports will get many opportunities for profit. Happiness will remain intact in family life.

Pisces

Your day will be better. There will be an increase in your wealth. Planning to go somewhere with friends can be cancelled. You should avoid getting into useless things. Sweetness will remain in married life. Today you can consult a good doctor for the problem of migraine, you will get relief. You will be relaxed from the side of your children. By cooperating in the cleanliness of the temple, there will be continuity of profit in the business.

