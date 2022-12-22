Horoscope Today, December 23: Taurus will travel long distance for office work

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, December 23: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, December 23: Friday is the new moon day of Paush Krishna Paksha. Amavasya will remain till 3.46 pm in the afternoon. There is no hindrance in the work done in this yoga. Along with this, after crossing the whole day today, the Mool Nakshatra will remain till 1:13 am. Mool is the 19th constellation out of 27 constellations located in the sky. The meaning of origin is- the central point or root. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on December 22 and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

The day will be full of happiness. You will spend time with family members. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Children can get a big surprise. Some people can also help you in the work. You will get full support of luck. Other people will be impressed by your work. New avenues of progress will open. You can think of starting some work afresh. For this, you may need some allies. There is a need to take some care for health.

Taurus

It is going to be a very special day for you. You may have to travel long distances for some office work. Travel will be beneficial. The elders will meet a childhood friend to revive their old memories. There can be a lot of improvement in the economic situation. It is a better day in terms of business work. You will try to complete every task with patience and understanding. Those who are associated with the film industry can get a good job offer.

Gemini

Your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. You will be inclined towards spirituality and can plan for some religious program. You will get new opportunities for growth in the field of work. People of this zodiac, who work in making pottery, are likely to make profits. If you are planning to buy a new car, then today is an auspicious day. Happiness will remain in the house. The dispute with the opponents will end. The enemy side will bow down before you.

Cancer

It will be a mixed day for you. Your money can be spent in buying an important item. People will like any poem of the writers of this zodiac. You can also be honored by some organisation. Your harmony will remain with your life partner. You can also make up your mind to get some fancy decoration of the house done. You will get the cooperation of neighbors in some important work and your deteriorating work will be done. The blessings of the parents will remain. Students can join a new course today.

Leo

It will be a wonderful day. You can be given the work of your choice in the office. The mind will be engaged in working. You can be consulted as an expert. Along with promotion in the private jobs of people of this zodiac, there are also chances of increasing income. Students will show more interest in some of their subjects. The day of the people working in the education sector will be full of relief. Businessmen can get some new experiences at work. There will be a state of harmony in the relationship with the spouse.

Virgo

The day is going to be favorable for you. People will appreciate your work. You yourself will be satisfied with your work. There is a good chance to go out for dinner with your spouse and you can go to a good restaurant. People associated with sports can participate in a new activity. Your health will remain good. Students can take advice from a senior for their career. The right advice can take your career to a good point. You will get profit in work.

Libra

It is a good day for you. All your work will be completed on time. You can get the support of colleagues in the office. Your positive thoughts can influence a person. Your help will be beneficial to others. Students can make some changes regarding their studies. You will take the help of the seniors to understand difficult subjects. You can also take the help of your spouse in some household work. This will make the relationship better.

Scorpio

Today will bring a sign of some new happiness in life. Your spouse can give some great news, due to which the rest of the family will also look very happy. There will be a balance between relationships and work. Financially you will be strong. Engineers will have a big advantage. The people of this zodiac who are in the manager's post will handle their work well. You can go to the mall for shopping with the kids, they will love it.

Sagittarius

It will be a great day for you. The pace of work will remain. You will feel relaxed. People of this zodiac who are unmarried can talk about their relationship at home. The atmosphere of the house will be good. Some people can ask you for advice on the matter of work. People doing work from home will do well. Others will also be impressed by your plan. You can discuss future plans with parents.

Capricorn

Today will bring an important turning point in your life. You may have to take a big decision in your career. Keep in mind that whatever you do, do it thoughtfully. Due to work, you will not be able to give full time to the family, but the support of the family will remain. You can be a bit emotional in some cases. A writer's book may be published, which will get a lot of love from the people. Sweetness will remain in your speech.

Aquarius

Today is going to start with new enthusiasm. A close friend of yours can come to meet you. You can share any of your personal problems with them. This will lighten the burden of your mind. You will get help in solving family problems. The day is fine for the students of this zodiac. Obstacles coming in studies will be removed. You need to concentrate on your work without worrying too much about the results. Elders can also give you some special advice. Luck will support you in doing new things.

Pisces

Today will be wonderful for you. People will pay full attention to your words. Travel plans can be made. Money-related problems will be solved. Everyday tasks can be completed. There will be fun all day long. Luck will be with you. Officers will appreciate your work. You can keep your point openly in front of others. People will give importance to your words. You will have a good time with the spouse in the evening.

