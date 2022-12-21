Horoscope Today, December 22: Aries will end marital rift, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, December 22: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, December 22: Thursday is the Chaturdarshi date of Pausha Krishna Paksha. Chaturdarshi Tithi will be till 7:13 pm tonight. Shool Yoga will remain till 5.44 pm. Along with this, Jyeshtha Nakshatra will remain till 4.03 am after crossing the whole day. Apart from this, tonight at 10.07 pm, Mercury planet will transit in Uttarashadha. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on December 22 and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

It is going to be a great day for you. You will get rid of the rift going on in the married relationship. You will add sweetness to your relationship. The ongoing work of construction businessmen will be completed. You will be completely healthy. Avoid fast food and health will be good. The politicians of this zodiac sign can plan to organise a function and will work in the interest of society. You will get happiness from the son's side. Teachers will clear the doubts of the students.

Taurus

You will have a favorable day. The elders will be interested in religious works. You will go to a restaurant with friends, where atmosphere of happiness

shall remain. The mood may be upset about something in the office. Law students will get a lot of interest in a new topic. Your fans will increase on social media and you will get a lot of encouragement. The talk of your relationship will be final and will prepare for marriage soon. You will be fit and overall the day will be good.

Gemini

It is going to be a happy day for you. Some of your work will be appreciated. You will get success in the preparation of any competitive exam. For the women of this zodiac who want to start their own business, today good chances are being made. You will not give up even in difficult tasks, you are very close to progress. Avoid spicy food and your health will be good. Misunderstandings with the life partner will end. Lovemates will start a new relationship.

Cancer

It is going to be a wonderful day for you. You will have a lot of entertainment with brothers and sisters. Maintain sweetness with the people of the neighborhood. You will get a chance to move forward soon. Businessmen will sign deals today, which will prove to be profitable with progress. Close relatives can ask you for help, which will definitely help them. Parents can make plans for the bright future of children.

Leo

Your day will be happy. You will get some good news, due to which you will be excited for the whole day. There may be a party with friends in the office. Married life will be happy. There will be fierceness in your thoughts. The day will prove to be profitable for hardware businessmen. You will get surprises, sweetness will increase in your relationship. Students will complete their earlier pending work with the help of a classmate.

Virgo

Today is going to be great for you. It would be appropriate to move ahead in business with a little thought. Success will be yours with hard work. People of this zodiac should not trust anyone more than necessary. Your health will be fit. Those preparing for competitive exams will get good results. Your business will continue to grow. You will get the full benefits of new schemes. There will be equality in your income and expenditure. If you have applied for your loan, then it will be approved.

Libra

Today will be good. You will be inclined towards religious works. Interest will increase in the work of helping others. If you have borrowed money from someone, you will soon repay it. Happiness and satisfaction will increase in married life. If you have your own shop then your sales will increase. The responsibility of your personal life may increase. You should be ready for every situation. There can be some ups and downs in your health, it will be beneficial if you include seasonal fruits in your daily routine.

Scorpio

Your day will be mixed. Students engaged in preparing for competitive exams will get success in reaching their destination. Those working with the social sector will be honoured. You can get some good news from the children. You will get new opportunities for profit. Your married life will be full of happiness. Lovemate will give a new dimension to their relationship by clearing their misconceptions.

Sagittarius

It will be a wonderful day for you. Those unemployed will get an employment opportunity. You will get success in all stalled works. The interest of students in studies will increase and they will take on more responsibilities. To start a new business, you will need some allies, with whose help your business will soon touch new heights. The economic condition of the people of this zodiac will be strengthened. You will be able to get the work done from others in the workplace. Be gentle while dealing with a marital relationship. Maintain harmony with the members of the family.

Capricorn

Your day will be mixed. Before taking any decision, take the opinion of the family members. Eagerness to do something will increase. Being health conscious will keep you full of energy. Good news related to the promotion of people with government jobs will be available. You will get the support of friends at every step. By sharing your mind with them, your mind will become light. Mind your work in the office, so that the work can be completed within the stipulated time.

Aquarius

Your day is going to be normal. If you are doing any technical course then soon you can get a good job. You will be busy in office work. Try to give time to family members as well. You have promised a friend to complete his work, you will complete it. There will be a shower of happiness in married life. There will be mutual harmony as well. The thought of a journey can distract you from your mind. To keep your health right, you should avoid eating fried things. Using seasonal vegetables will help keep you healthy.

Pisces

It will be a wonderful day for you. Suddenly a friend's call will come while leaving for work and you will get some important information from him.

You will try to live your life better. You will take a final decision to buy a property seen a long time ago. But discuss it with the family members first. All your activities will be completed. Marital relationships will become deeper than before. You will get relief from health-related problems. The doors of luck will open and your self-confidence will increase by getting good marks in the examination.

