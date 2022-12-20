Horoscope Today, December 21: Leo must work hard for competitive exam, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Horoscope Today, December 21: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, December 21: Wednesday is the Trayodashi date of Paush Krishna Paksha. Trayodashi Tithi will last till 10.16 pm, after that Chaturdarshi Tithi will start. There will be Dhriti Yoga till 9.26 pm. Also, there will be Amritsiddhi Yoga from 8.33 am till 6.33 am the next morning. Vishakha Nakshatra will remain till 8.33 am in the morning, after that Anuradha Nakshatra will take place, which will last till 6.33 am. Apart from this, starting from 10.16 pm tonight, the Bhadra of heaven will remain till 8.45 am the next day. Apart from this, today is Pradosh Vrat and Mass Shivratri Vrat. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on December 21 and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

Your day will be beneficial. You may be late for the office due to heavy traffic. The amount of expenditure will be more than the income, there may be some negativity in your thoughts. The possibility of spending on electronic things or machinery etc will be high. Your health will be good. Whatever work you think of doing, you will definitely get some success in it. The father will feel proud seeing your responsible personality. Lovemates of this zodiac sign will go for a trip to their favorite place today. You will make a new plan in the workplace. Through which you will get good success.

Taurus

The day is going to be happy for you. You will complete the work quickly and easily with the help of your elder brother. Happiness and prosperity will increase in your home environment. The work related to the registry of the property will be finalised today. Your financial condition will become stronger with more income. The day is going to be progressive for those who are involved in fields like architecture, decoration items and designing. You will meet some special people in the family.

Gemini

The day will be great for you. You will work with full energy. Politicians of this zodiac will take interest in social work. You will seriously consider making a new beginning or changing your job. A plan will be made to go to a restaurant with friends. Health-related problems will end today. The progress of the child will increase enthusiasm in the house. Harmony will increase in the married relationship. You will do something special for partner, which will increase the sweetness in your relationship.

Cancer

Your day will be full of mixed reactions. You will be very happy about something. Singers will be honored for the fame of an album. If you are preparing a presentation do it carefully. People of this zodiac should take care of their health along with work. Civil engineers can get a big contract. There will be success in the business sector. You will get rid of old quarrels due to which you will feel mentally relaxed.

Leo

The day will be good for you. You will want to do something new. If you are preparing for a high-level exam then keep working hard. You will definitely get success. Boss will appreciate your work but still do your work with complete perfection. You will enjoy yourself a lot at a friend's birthday party. Along with this, you will also meet old friends. Today will be full of energy from the point of view of health.

Virgo

Today will be special for you. The resentment in the married relationship will end. You will start a new relationship. Children will be very happy and parents will fulfill their demands. Those who are preparing for competitive exams must focus on their goals. There are chances of your success soon. From the point of view of health, today you will be good. The desire to do charity work will awaken in your mind.

Libra

Today is going to be a wonderful day. You will be involved in the happiness of a friend, he/she will be very happy. Don't keep any kind of negligence in the job or business. Don't leave the work in the trust of others. There may be some loss. You will repay the money owed to someone as soon as possible. Will make your married life special. Mentally you can think more about something. Your health will be good you will plan to have dinner with the family in a restaurant.

Scorpio

Today will be good for you. The responsibilities of your personal life will increase, which you will fulfill very well. Your performance in a business meeting will be good and people around you will be impressed, which will also benefit you a lot. It is better to take the help of an elder than getting entangled in some work. Harmony will increase in family life. You can also get some good news from the child side. People associated with politics will meet a big leader today.

Sagittarius

Today will be great for you. You will be busy completing the pending work in the office. It would be better to take any decision with a calm mind. Sweetness will increase in married life. The result of any examination of the son will come in his favor. People troubled by the problem of sugar should avoid their diet. Gold and silver traders will also get good profits. Planting fruit trees is very auspicious for family life.

Capricorn

Your day is going to be mixed. Socialise with friends. You may need to seek help if needed. Your financial condition will be better than before. Make good use of your free time in learning new things, which will contribute to your progress. There is a need for students to pay attention to their studies, if the mind is diverted here and there, then the result can be adversely affected. Organize your routine and make good use of time. You will take the elders out for a walk to entertain them.

Aquarius

The day will be favorable for you. You will feel financially relieved due to the arrival of money. Suppressed income or given money will come back in hand. You should stay away from controversy otherwise you may be insulted. You may have to face competition at your workplace. You will get many times more profit than expected. You will get a good job soon. All your tensions will end. Maintain flexibility in your behavior, people will be more attracted towards you.

Pisces

Your day will be normal. Expenses will increase according to your income. The obstacles coming in the work will end. If the children share their problems with their mother, then they will get a solution to their problems, due to which their mind will be very happy. Family happiness will also increase. Your interest towards work will increase. Your opinion will solve someone's problems. Maintain mutual coordination in the relationship with your spouse. If you do business of clothes then there will be more profit.

