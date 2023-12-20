Horoscope Today, December 21: Ideal day to socialise for Leos, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, December 21

Horoscope Today, December 21: Today is Udaya Tithi Navami of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Navami Tithi will last till 9:38 am. Variyaan Yoga will last till 1:27 pm. Apart from this, Revati Nakshatra will remain till 10:09 pm. Shri Mahananda Navami will be also observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how December 21, 2023, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know your lucky colour and number.

Aries

Today will be a special day for you. The ongoing discord in the marital relationship will end today. Children will be very happy today, their demands will be fulfilled by their parents. Those who are preparing for competitive exams, focus on your goals. There are chances of success soon. From the health point of view, you will remain fit. Today a company may hire you for a big project. You will get some good news on the phone, this will bring happiness to the house.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 9

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Do not be careless in your job or business today. Do not leave your work to others. You will repay the money borrowed from someone as soon as possible. Will make your married life special today. You can think more about something mentally. Today your health will be good, today you will plan to eat in a restaurant with the family. Maintain flexibility in your behavior, people will be more attracted.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 5

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. Responsibilities in your personal life will increase, which you will fulfill very well. Your performance will be good and people around you will be impressed by you, which will also give you huge benefits. It's better than getting busy with some work today. Take help from an elder. Harmony will increase in family life. Today you may get some good news from your children. People associated with politics will meet a big leader today.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 2

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Will be busy completing pending office tasks. Today it is better to make any decision with a calm mind. Sweetness will increase in married life. Today the result of any examination of his son will be in his favor. People suffering from sugar problems might be worried about their eating habits today. Gold and silver traders will get good profits today. Today is going to be a good day for students, they will get advice from teachers to improve their career.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 4

Leo

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Socializing with friends. You may have to seek help if needed. Today your financial condition will become better than before. You can buy something that you have been thinking about for a long time today. Make good use of your free time to learn new things, which will contribute to your progress. Students need to focus on their studies today. Today you will go shopping with your spouse. Today you will make a new plan to increase the speed of business.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 7

Virgo

Today will be a favorable day for you. You will spend considering your financial aspects. Today you need to stay away from court cases. You may have to face competition at your workplace. Today you will get many times more profit than expected. You will get a good job soon. Today your problems will end. Stay away from oily food as much as possible, your health will be good. The day is good for your loved one, you will go out somewhere.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 4

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Expenses will increase according to your income. Obstacles in work will end today. Take care of your parents. If children share their thoughts with their mothers, they will get the solution to their problems. Family happiness will increase. Your interest in work will increase. Maintain mutual coordination in your relationship with your spouse. If you do a clothes business, you will make more profits today than every day.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Scorpio

Today will be a profitable day for you. Today you may be late for office due to heavy traffic. There will be a positive change in your thoughts today. Today there will be more possibility of expenditure on electronic items or machinery etc. Your health will be good. Whatever work you think of doing, you will be successful in it. Father will feel proud seeing your responsible personality.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 8

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a happy day for you. With the help of your elder brother, you will complete the work quickly and easily. Happiness and prosperity will increase in the environment of your home. The work related to the property registry will be finalized today. Your financial position will become stronger due to your higher income. Today is going to be a great day for those who are involved in fields like architecture, decoration items, design, etc. Today you will meet someone who will bring profit to your business.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 9

Capricorn

Today will be a great day for you. Will work with full energy. Politicians of this zodiac sign will take an interest in social work. You might plan to hang out with friends. Health-related problems will end today. There is a possibility of pleasures like buying a vehicle etc. The progress of children will increase enthusiasm at home. Harmony will increase in marital relationships. Your spouse will do something special for you today, which will increase the sweetness in the relationship.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of mixed reactions. You will be very happy about something today. Singers might receive an honour. If you are preparing a presentation, do it carefully. People of this zodiac sign should take care of their health along with work. Civil engineers can get a big contract today. You will be successful in your business.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 2

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. Will think of doing something new today. If you are preparing for a competitive exam, then keep working hard. You will be successful. Some things will come to light in business today which will be beneficial in the future. From a health point of view, today will be full of energy. To entertain the elders, we will take them out for a walk. If your relationship is going on somewhere then, you will get the good news of it getting fixed soon.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 1

