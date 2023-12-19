Horoscope Today, December 20: Big opportunities await Pisceans, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, December 20

Horoscope Today, December 20: Today is Udaya Tithi Ashtami of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Ashtami Tithi will last till 11:15 pm. Durgashtami fast will be observed today. Vyatipat Yoga will remain till 3:56 pm. Also, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 10:58 pm.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you can think afresh about some work. If you will make any investment in the market, then invest only after thorough research. You will get benefit from this. Today is going to be a good day from a health point of view. You will feel refreshed after a long time. By cooperating with others, your image will remain good among everyone today. Everyone will be happy with you.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 3

Taurus

Today will be a very good day for you. Due to some important work or meeting, you may have to go out of station or even on a foreign trip. You may get more work in the office than before, but you will complete everything well in time. The day will be more beneficial for people of this zodiac sign who do stationery business. You will get more progress in work. There are also indications of meeting an old friend. You will have a good time with friends.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. For those who have been looking for a job for a long time, their search can be completed today. students who are preparing for government competitive jobs may also get some good news today. Whatever work you start today, complete it on time. You may get support from a senior officer or colleague in the office. Today is going to be a good day to settle bank-related work. You will get support from everyone.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

Cancer

Today your day will give mixed reactions. You will take till the evening to complete your work. Before doing any important work today, take advice from elders in the house or any experienced person. New ideas will automatically come to your mind. The day is going to be good for those who are in government jobs. You may get help from someone to move ahead in business.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 2

Leo

Your day will be fine today. Students of this zodiac sign who want to go abroad for higher education can take advice from someone in this regard. Today you need to be a little careful in money transactions. Do your research thoroughly before lending money to anyone. You need to take care of your health in the changing weather. Today you will suddenly get new sources of income in business. Today your financial condition will be very good.

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Lucky number: 7

Virgo

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Today your work will be successful. For people who have been looking for a groom for their daughter for a long time, you can get a suitable groom for your daughter. You may also get good news in court matters. Today you will get full support from your spouse. There will be sweetness in a marital relationship. You can also plan to go on a trip with them.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 5

Libra

Your day will be normal today. Today you may meet an influential person. He will be there for you in the times to come. The day is going to be good for those who are involved in the tour and travel business. People associated with the business may get some big projects. Keep control of your speech today. One wrong thing coming out of your mouth can spoil your relationships. Today the family atmosphere will be fine. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio

Today your day will be a little better. Today you will get results as per your wish. If you want to shift your business to some other place, then check the place carefully. The day will be good for partnership with someone. Your relationships with your boss and other colleagues will improve. You can take responsibility yourself for any work in the office. Life is going to be great today.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 4

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today new ideas will come to your mind, which you will be able to incorporate into your daily routine. For those who are associated with the field of politics, today will be a day of progress. Today your party can also give you a big post. Your respect among the public will also increase. Those who are involved in the iron trade, their business will increase. Final-year students may get some work. With this, you will be able to fulfill your dreams.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

Capricorn

Today is going to be a normal day for you. Students preparing for any government examination will have to work harder than before. There is also a need to pay attention to health today. You should avoid any kind of carelessness today. Today is going to be a great day for lovemates. People who are wholesalers will get special benefits today. If you want to order goods from another city, you can make decisions related to it today. You will get support from your spouse in matters related to property.

Lucky colour: Sea green

Lucky number: 9

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will be praised everywhere at home and outside. Everyone will treat you well. Today is a good day to do social work. You can start an NGO or join any social organization. Today you will have no equal in working in the office. Your juniors will also want to learn work from you. You may also get an award in the office for some work. Students will get a chance to participate in some competitions today.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 3

Pisces

You will have a good day today. People associated with art and literature will be success today. You get a chance to join a big group will get. Today you can spend more and more time with your family members. You can also make a plan to go somewhere with everyone. Today your interest in religious activities will increase. You can be a part of some religious ritual. The day is also good for marketing any product. There are also chances of your promotion.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 2

Also Read: Pisces to Aries: Unlucky zodiac signs of the year 2024

Read More Astrology News