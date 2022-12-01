Horoscope Today, December 2: Favorable day for Aquarius, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, Dec 2: Favorable day for Aquarius

Horoscope Today, December 2: Today is the Dashami date of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Friday. Dashami Tithi will cross the whole day today and will remain till 5:39 am the next morning. Vajra Yoga will remain till 7.29 am today morning, after that, crossing the whole day today, Siddhi Yoga will remain till 5.51 am the next day. After crossing today's whole day, Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 5.45 am the next morning. Apart from this, today Mercury will rise in the west and today is Panchak. Acharya Indu Prakash tells us how December 2 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be your lucky number and lucky color.

Aries

Today you will get success in political work. You will get guidance from an elder. Your mind will be happy on the success of the children. It's time to seriously consider career. Be ready wholeheartedly for any kind of change in job. There is a possibility of getting new job opportunities. Your heart will be happy after meeting an old relative. Will feel mental peace. There will be improvement in the economic condition. There will be some ups and downs in health. You can go on a trip with your family, where you will enjoy a lot.

Taurus

Today has brought new happiness for you. You will find your own solution to your problem. Your social network will increase. There will be activity in the family. You will be impressed towards nature. You may have to travel in connection with work. There will be an increase in the means of income. Honor and prestige will increase in the social sector. There can be some change in family life. Today in the office, you will give the right direction to your work. You can go shopping with the family. For the students of this zodiac, now is the time to work hard, your hard work will affect your result.

Gemini

Today your day will be beneficial. You will get love and blessings from the elders of the house. In official matters, your confidence may waver a bit, so it is better that you maintain complete focus on your work. The partner will respect your feelings. Surgeons of this zodiac will get favorable results. Today it is better to stay away from any kind of rhetoric. The economic condition will be better than before. There will be profit in business as well as there is a possibility of increase in income. You will get the support of the family. If you make a little change in your lifestyle, then it will prove to be better for you in terms of health.

Cancer

Today your day will be happy. You will meet some important people from whom you will get to learn some new things. There are chances of improvement in your efficiency as well. Any new proposal of partnership can be found, take decision only after thinking. People of this amount who are associated with the field of journalism, will get praise for their work. You will find an instant way to solve any problem. You will get rid of old ongoing quarrels, due to which you will feel mentally relaxed. Apply sandalwood tilak while leaving the house.

Leo

Today will be your favorite day. Whatever responsibility you will get, you will fulfill it with full devotion and honesty. Time is on your side, take full advantage of it. Officers will give importance to your words. Respect will increase in the workplace. The chances of promotion and transfer are increasing. Listen carefully to your elders, which will prove to be useful for you in the future. The day is going to be good for the businessmen, today there will be desired profit. Will eliminate laziness and carelessness towards work.

Virgo

Today your day is very special for you. You will take some decisions related to business. There is also a strong chance of going abroad, time is favorable for applying for a visa. There will be some beneficial agreement in business. You have to control your heart and mind. Boss will appreciate your work, still do your work with perfection. There will be a positive change in health. Students will get good success.

Libra

Today you will have a good day. Before doing any new work, do consult your father, it will be of special benefit. Some good marriage offers can be found. Contact will be made with some new people at the workplace. Married life will be happy. Old friends will suddenly appear and help you, due to which your confidence will increase and your problem will be solved very easily. People will be very impressed by your words. You will have a positive impact on them.

Scorpio

Today God's special grace will be upon you, and the way will open to make the spoiled work. Your work will increase and sources of income will increase. Work will also be appreciated in the office. Before starting any new work, know and understand its details properly. You will be meeting with new people . Health will be good. Good news can be received from children. Stay away from stress. The blessings of the elders will be with you. Expenses may increase, but good income will also keep coming. The mind will be happy with the progress of the child. Some good news can also be found in the family.

Sagittarius

It is a good day, time will support. There is a sum of profit in your zodiac sign. You can go for entertainment with your life partner. The day is also good for medical students. Good information related to money can be received from abroad. The journey will be auspicious. If you take some rest, it will be good for you. There will also be a feeling of affinity with friends.

Capricorn

Today your day will be normal. If you are involved in sports people will get many opportunities for profit. Happiness will remain intact in family life. The mind will be less in work, so today, in whatever work you put your hand, you will be able to complete it. Love with life partner will remain. Today you can also make up your mind for shopping. Confidence will increase with the help of friends and brothers. Will take big decisions. Will make a fresh start forgetting tomorrow, you will be benefited. Your sweet speech will win everyone's heart.

Aquarius

Today's time is very favorable for you. If you want to invest in a new business, then time is on your side, start planning today, you will see its auspicious results immediately. You will achieve success. Your stars are on the rise, just be humble and be patient. You can be called to meet for some special work in the office. Your experience will come in handy. Those who are looking for a job are likely to get some good opportunities. Pay attention to the important household chores.

Pisces

Today, you will be more inclined toward religious activities. Positive changes around you will make your life better. Your scope will increase in the social sector. Today something will happen that will make your family members feel proud of you. Apart from this, you can also get a gift from your father. Take special care of one thing, today in the office, do not share your secrets with anyone, even by mistake. The ongoing problems related to money will be lessened.

