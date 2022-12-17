Horoscope Today, December 18: Aries should help poor people to end discord at home, know about other zodiacs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Horoscope Today, December 18: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, December 18: Sunday is the tenth day of Paush Krishna Paksha. Dashami Tithi will cross the whole day today till 3:32 am. Ayushman Yoga will be there till 6.48 am, after that there will be Saubhagya Yoga, which will last till 5.24 am the next day. Along with this, Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 10.18 am this morning, after that Chitra Nakshatra will take place. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how your day will be on December 18 and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

Your day will be full of confidence. You will get a new project in the office. You will complete it. You will get happiness from the child's side. Father's blessings will remain. You will achieve a lot with your energy, just trust your ability. In a difficult situation, you will easily get help from some people. There will be an increase in your material comforts. You will get the support of your life partner. Helping a poor person will remove discord from the house.

Taurus

Today is looking good for you. Plans will be completed on time. By giving time to the family, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. You can plan to go to any function where you can meet a distant relative. You will try to fulfill the needs of the children. You will talk to some special people from whom you will benefit in the future. Offer water to the Sun God and peace will remain in the mind.

Gemini

Today will be favorable for you. Plans might be made to watch a movie at home with the family. You will feel healthy. Thed day will be a better day for the people associated with marketing. Try to solve a matter peacefully. You will spend more time with friends in the evening and think about the future with them. You may be a bit lethargic in terms of health. Including seasonal fruits in your routine will give you relief.

Cancer

You will have a good day. Someone can think of doing something big and different. If you are going to complete some auspicious work, then only after seeing Rahukaal, the work will definitely be completed. You will get the cooperation of the high officials at the workplace. Spoilt works will also be done. Today you will also work on some new ideas. Your day will be devotional. Apply kumkum to Goddess Durga'a idol and there will be opportunities for progress in the field.

Leo

Your day will be mixed. There will be positive changes in health and you will feel great. People around will prove to be helpful to you. You will have to face mental problems due to excessive thinking. Your social network will become strong. Whatever happens by the grace of God, will be in your favor. To complete your work on time, take the support of new techniques. It will make your work easy.

Virgo

The day will be wonderful for you. You will get the full opportunity to express your opinion in front of the family. People will be greatly influenced by your plan. Your economic side will be strong. You will decorate your house according to the festival. You should maintain restraint on your speech. Avoid being too stubborn about anything. Unnecessary controversies can also come to the fore, avoid them. You will participate in social work and will be respected in society.

Libra

Your day will be busy. You should avoid getting into trouble in the past. Some people can oppose you by getting angry at small things. You should control your anger. Lovemates will understand each other's feelings and will plan to hang out somewhere. You will learn something new from the elders of the house. Stalled work will be completed and give you mental peace.

Scorpio

Your day will be full of enthusiasm. Some new ways to increase business will come to your mind. You must share your words with your father, this will solve the problems going on in life. You will get success to a great extent in the work done together. In the matter of investment, you will get some new advice from the elders of the house. Changing the place of work will change your energy. Positive image will be created in the eyes of people.

Sagittarius

You will get full support of luck in doing new tasks. Your mind will be engaged in devotion to God, you can go to any temple where you will get happiness. You will establish new dimensions in your career. Spouse's advice will be beneficial in some work. You will get the success in your work with the help of high officials. There can be an opportunity to participate in a religious event. You will spend time remembering old memories with friends.

Capricorn

Your day will be busy. Boss can assign you some new responsibility, which you will do with full dedication and hard work. You will be praised for your work. New sources of your income will be created, your financial side will be strong. There will be a trend in the field of art and literature. People of this zodiac who are associated with the sports world will be busy in their practice. The support of parents will continue in financial matters. Friends will also help.

Aquarius

The day will be favorable for you. You may take more time in completing everyday tasks. Before investing money in business, it will be better for you to take the opinion of elders. Touch the feet of elders, there will be an increase in wealth. Father will try to fulfill the wishes of the children. People of this amount who want to start a new business should do market analysis. You will get some new responsibilites, which you will be able to fulfill very well. People associated with the field of art will get good profits.

Pisces

You will get some good news from a relative. The spouse will try to understand everything about you. This will bring newness to the relationship. You will feel good by helping in social work. Troubles will go away from home. You will plan to watch a movie at home with siblings. You can get a chance to meet a respected person. Seniors will be happy with your work today as well as there can be opportunities for your promotion.

