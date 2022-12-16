Horoscope Today, December 17: Favourable day for Virgo, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, December 17: Favourable day for Virgo

Horoscope Today, December 17: Today is the ninth date of Paush Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Navami Tithi will cross the whole day today till 3:41 in the late night. Ayushman Yoga will be there for 7.35 minutes this morning, after that Saubhagya Yoga will take place. Uttara Falguni Nakshatra will remain till 9.18 am, after that Hasta Nakshatra will be installed. Hasta is the thirteenth constellation out of a total of 27 constellations in the sky. Hasta Nakshatra is one of the category of auspicious Nakshatras. All the work done during this period gives auspicious results.

Aries

Today will be full of happiness. Your attention will be only towards your work, for this you will be ready to work hard. You will be connected with more people, but for some time you may also feel lonely. You can get benefits from the government or higher officials. Today your morale will be increased due to which you will be able to achieve your goal soon. It may take some time to get benefits in new works. Health-related problems will end today.

Taurus

Today will be wonderful for you. Your communication skills will influence others, which will benefit you. If you work hard without worrying about the results, you will definitely achieve success. Contact with new people will increase. There will be a sudden profit in business, and it will get the support of the officers, but employed people can get confused with the officers, so be careful and do not say such a thing, which will make the situation worse and you will suffer a loss later. Donate scented items today, and your earnings will rise.

Gemini

It is your best day. It is a new day to do thoughtful work and fulfil your plans. What has been going on in your mind for so many days, this is the day to do it, luck will be with you. If you have been having a rift with some special people in your circle for some time, then today the rift will go away. You can get praise because of your quality and your work. You will have more confidence throughout the day. Any unknown fear that was going on in the mind can go away today by sharing it with your friend. Reputation can increase in the society, if you get the responsibility today, accept it. You feel peace at home and office. Be careful in the matter of health, there will be a weakness.

Cancer

Today will be beneficial. Whatever difficult matters are in front of you, you can discuss them. However, it will be a bit difficult to negotiate, but later you will get success. The harder you work today, the more you will benefit in the days to come. Your full attention will be on your important work. Many types of responsible work will be in front of you. Suddenly some special work can come in your mind. Students can take the help of their brother in the subject of maths, which will help them a lot.

Leo

Today will be great for you. The context of religious travel will prevail and will be postponed. Auspicious expenditure, fame will increase. The mind will get satisfaction from the child's side. Time is favorable for those who want to start a new industrial venture or are looking for new job opportunities. Neighbors will benefit. Be careful in resolving disputes related to land property. Your confidence will increase, due to which you will be able to impress others by completing recent tasks easily. Your ability and vision will play a major role in whatever better results you get.

Virgo

Today will be a favorable day for you. You will bring a new perspective in life and there will be sweetness in life. Old patterns are ending in store today and opportunities are being created for a new beginning, you will benefit. There will be good changes in the economic situation. Some problems may come to light in the office, so stay away from rumors and it will be better if you don't trust anyone too much. You also need to pay attention to food and drink. If you become more protective in the workplace, then you may have to bear the loss. The more concentrated you work, the sooner you will get success.

Libra

Today your day will be mixed. The old work will be completed. With positive thinking and a balanced approach, you will be able to make impossible tasks possible. You can be present for some auspicious work. Students may have to work harder to get the desired success, chances of your success are being created. Problems related to business and career will be resolved, will try to do something new, sweetness will remain in the relationships. You can get a new job offer in career. Natives interested in fashion designing will be happy to get good orders.

Scorpio

Today will be your best day. Your mind will be somewhat distracted, but you should focus on studies by diverting your attention from negativity. Do not take any important decision in haste today. Think about it well. There will be more intensity in the mutual relationship between you and your friends. That's why it would be great to spend time together today. Keep this relationship like this. You will be full of confidence. You can expect sudden monetary gains.

Sagittarius

Today will be good for you. Favorable coincidences can be found in public and professional work. To solve any problems, solve them by sitting with family members. Completion of every work on time will give an experience of joy. The economic situation will become strong due to the removal of money shortage. Will get more wealth property. Who are involved in multinational company. Today seems to be a progressive day for such people, you will plan for some new work, which can bring success. With increasing effort, your self-power will develop. You will also get opportunities for promotion.

Capricorn

Today will bring a new enthusiasm. New doors of income are likely to open for you. Students can get amazing results in education. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in your home. Your interest in spiritual and religious matters will increase. With the help of a friend-associate, your spoiled work will be done and you will get success in your previous efforts. Investing money in land related work can be beneficial. There are signs of enthusiasm in work as well. New sources of income can be created. The level of practical knowledge will be high. Friendship and love will increase among the relatives.

Aquarius

Today will be full of happiness for you. You will be busy in cleaning or renovating the house. You will be able to prove your efficiency in front of others. Will get respect from father and teachers. The despair of the business class will convert into hope, create new work projects and you will get success. Your friends living abroad can invite you to come there or you can be called there in connection with work.

Pisces

Today has brought a very special moment for you. You will get support from brother and mother, your might will increase. Will complete the work in stipulated time with the help of colleagues. Take care of food and drink. Children will be full of energy, life partner will get support. Remembering elders and worshiping Hanuman ji will increase both your age and luck. Women of this zodiac can get good benefits in shopping today. Keep the lower part of the main door of your house clean, it will benefit you.

