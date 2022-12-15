Horoscope Today, December 16: Cancer will get relief from health problems, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, December 16: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, December 16: Friday is the Ashtami date of Paush Krishna Paksha. Ashtami Tithi will last till 3.02 am after crossing the whole day today. This morning, Preeti Yoga will be there till 7.47 am, after that Ayushman Yoga will start. This morning, at 7.35 am, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain, after that Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will take place. Apart from this, today is Kalashtami and Ashtaka Shradh. Sun's Dhanu Sankranti and Saur-Paush month i.e. Kharmas will begin. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how your day will be on December 11 and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

Today will be a better. You will be full of new ideas. The things you think of doing can give you more benefits than expected. The day will start with auspicious resolutions. It will be beneficial for those who are associated with the soil business. Other people will also be impressed by you. Light an oil lamp in front of Lord Vishnu on this day. All your work will be done.

Taurus

You will get full support of luck. You will think about your progress in the office. You will learn something new to move forward. People of this zodiac who are associated with the field of information technology will get new opportunities for progress. You will get the support of colleagues, which will take you a step ahead on the path of success. Flow black sesame seeds in flowing water and you will definitely get success.

Gemini

It will be a good day for you. You can get some good news by the afternoon. Your talent can prove to be effective in increasing respect. You will be given some tasks which you will be able to complete easily. People of this zodiac who are associated with the field of science, they can get great success in some new discovery. Offer milk on Shivling on this day, you will get respect in society.

Cancer

The day will be wonderful for you. The mind will be happy after the completion of some important work. Today some new opportunities and ideas will come up, which you will accept with an open mind. You will feel lucky. Adopting home remedies will be beneficial to get rid of minor health-related problems. Donate fruits in the temple on this day, health will remain better.

Leo

Today will be lucky. Whatever you take up, do it with a good understanding. It will be beneficial. You can get advice from someone experienced in government work, which can be very useful for you. For the people of this zodiac who are coaching directors, today is a good day to make some changes in their work. You will be free from worries about your health. Spouse's cooperation will remain. Feed the needy on this day, the planned work will be completed in time.

Virgo

Your day has brought a new gift. There will be some good news related to career, due to which the atmosphere of the house will become pleasant. Health will be fit today. Many types of thoughts can come in the mind regarding money. Time is better to go somewhere with the spouse. You can make a program of travel. Feed bread to the cow on this day, everything will be fine with you.

Libra

Your day will be full of freshness. Many positive feelings will come to your mind. Unemployed people of this zodoac will get golden employment opportunities. The economic side will remain strong. It would be better to go to the market only after making a list of goods. Students of this amount may have to work hard. You may have to rush to get admission at a new college. Bow down to cow by touching her forehead, all your problems will be solved.

Scorpio

You will have a good day. You can get help from a colleague in the office. There is bound to be some progress in the workplace. Women of this zodiac sign can go for shopping to buy new clothes. You can try something new to give a good performance in some work. You will be loaded with new responsibilities in the office. The workload can also increase at home.

Sagittarius

Your day has brought golden moments. The atmosphere of the family will remain pleasant. You can go to play golf with your friends. You can do yoga to increase the immunity system. You will be able to prove yourself in front of others. Good and practical ideas related to work will come to your mind. Take blessings by touching the feet of your elders on this day.

Capricorn

It will be your favorable day. Be ready to compromise and cooperate on some big matters. The pending works will be completed. There will be changes in many important works. Luck will favor you in this situation. You we will hoist the flag of success in our works. You will feel mentally and physically fit. Feed wheat porridge to the birds on this day, the obstacles in work will be removed.

Aquarius

Today will be nice. You will be successful in doing new experiments in your business. Whatever you think today, you will get success in it. Even the work done earlier will yield better results today. Officers will appreciate your work. Property-related work can be completed today. Chant 'Om Namah Shivay' mantra 11 times today, success will be yours.

Pisces

It will be a good day for you. You will feel new freshness in married relations. An investment will prove to be profitable. Your efforts can be fulfilled. You can contact new people. You can do some important work, which will be of great benefit to you in future. Apply tilak on your forehead today, your day will be better.

Read More Astrology News