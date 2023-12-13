Horoscope Today, December 14: Marital bliss for Leo, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, December 14

Horoscope Today, December 14: Today is the second date of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Dwitiya Tithi will last till 12.56 pm tonight. Vriddhi Yoga will start from 1:25 pm today. Also, Moola Nakshatra will remain till 9.47 am today, after which Purvashadha Nakshatra will appear. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how December 14, 2023, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which number and colour will be lucky for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today it would be appropriate for you to move ahead in business with some thinking. You will be successful in your decided tasks. People of this zodiac sign should not trust anyone more than necessary. Today your health will remain fit. You will get good results in competitive exams. Today your business will continue to progress. You will get the full benefit of new schemes. Today there will be equality in your income and expenditure. If you have applied for your loan then it will be approved.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

Taurus

Today will be a happy day for you. You will get some good news today which will keep you excited the whole day. You can party with friends in the office. Married life will be happy. Today there will be aggression in your thoughts, be as polite as possible. The day will prove to be profitable for hardware businessmen. You will get a surprise from your lovemate, sweetness in your relationship will increase. Students will complete their previously pending work with the help of classmates and will concentrate on their studies. Plans to move forward in the work field will be successful today.

Lucky colour: Violet

Lucky number: 9

Gemini

Today your day will be mixed. Students preparing for competitive exams will be successful in reaching their destination. If you are associated with the social sector then you will be honored today. People suffering from eye problems should consult a good doctor. You may get some good news from your children. There will be favorability in the work of textile traders. You will get profit opportunities. Your married life will be full of happiness. Lovemates will clear their misunderstandings today and strengthen their relationships.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 5

Cancer

Today will be a great day for you. You will be inclined towards religious activities. Interest in helping others etc. will increase. If you have borrowed money from someone, you will repay it soon. There will be an increase in happiness and satisfaction in married life. If you have your shop then your sales will increase. Responsibility for your personal life may increase. You should be prepared for every situation. Take care of your health today. Lovemates will go out today and will also plan to have lunch together.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Before taking any decision today, take the opinion of family members. Eagerness to do some work will increase. Today your health will be good, you will be full of energy. People with government jobs will soon get good news related to promotion. You will get support from friends at every step. You can share your thoughts with them today. Mind your own business in the office. There will be peace in married life.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 3

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. People looking for employment will get employment. You will be successful in all pending tasks. Students will take an interest in their studies and will understand their responsibilities very well. Starting a new business will be fruitful for you. The financial condition of people of this zodiac sign will strengthen. Oily food from outside can weaken your health. You will be able to get your work done by others in the workplace. Treat marital relationships very gently. Maintain contact with family members.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 7

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. While leaving for work, you will suddenly get a call from a friend, you will get important information from him. Will try to live your life in a better way. Before making a final decision on purchasing a property that you saw a long time ago, consult your family. All your activities will be completed today. Today your self-confidence will increase. Today you will get relief from health-related problems. The doors of your luck will open, and you will get good marks in the examination.

Lucky colour: Sky Blue

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. If you are doing a technical course then you can get a good job. You will be busy with office work today, try to give time to home also. If you have promised a friend to complete his work, then today you will complete it. The thought of a trip can excite you. To keep your health healthy, you should avoid eating fried foods today, use of seasonal vegetables will help in keeping you healthy.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 6

Sagittarius

Today will be a favorable day for you. Today elders will be interested in religious activities. Today we will go to a restaurant with friends, where there will be an atmosphere of fun. The mood may be upset due to some issue in the office, but remains as normal as possible. Students doing law will get a lot of interest in the new topic. Your fans will increase on social media, you will get a lot of encouragement. Your relationship will be finalized and you will prepare for marriage soon. You will remain fit today, overall the day will be good.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 6

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today will add sweetness to your relationship. The ongoing work of construction businessmen will be completed today. Today you will be completely healthy. Avoid fast food today, your health will be good. Politicians of this zodiac sign may plan to organize a function and will work in the interest of society. You will get happiness from your son's side. Teachers will clear the doubts of the students. New sources of income will open today. Employees may also get the benefit of a salary increase today.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucy number: 4

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today we will have a lot of fun with our brothers and sisters. Maintain cordiality with the people in your neighbourhood. The day will be beneficial for professors. People who have recently joined the dance academy should learn diligently. You will soon get a chance to move forward. Businessmen will sign deals today which will prove profitable along with progress. Today close relatives may ask you for help, you will help them in every possible way. Parents can think about the bright future of their children.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 3

Pisces

Today is going to be a normal day for you. Today your work will be appreciated in the office. You will be successful in competition preparation. Continue your practice. Today, good chances are being created for women of this zodiac sign who want to start their own business. You will not give up even in difficult tasks, you are very close to progress. If you avoid spicy food, your health will be good. Misunderstandings with your spouse will end. Lovemates will start a new relationship today.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 9

