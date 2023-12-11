Horoscope Today, December 12: Family time awaits Capricorn, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Horoscope Today, December 12

Horoscope Today, December 12: Today is the new moon day of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Amavasya Tithi today, the whole day, the whole night, tomorrow at 5:02 am. Will last till Today is the Amavasya of bathing, donation, Shraddha, etc. Also, Dhriti Yoga will last till 6:51 pm today. Also this afternoon, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 11:57 pm, after that Jyestha Nakshatra will appear.

Aries

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today you will get back the money given to a relative. People associated with media will get good benefits today. People doing private jobs may get good news related to promotion today. Today you will feel pleasant from the children's side. Engineering students will get new opportunities to move ahead. Today students will be busy completing some important practicals. Today, sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Taurus

Today your day will be spent completing important tasks. Harmony will increase in your family life. no big responsibility today

May have to be fulfilled. Today you will get opportunities for financial gain. Your financial position will strengthen. Mutual affection will increase in marital life. Today you will get relief from all the problems. People associated with politics will take an interest in social work today. By taking the blessings of your parents, you will be successful in all your work.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 4

Gemini

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Students will get better results from their hard work. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in married life. Today you will participate enthusiastically in religious activities. You may also get a chance to attend some religious rituals. Today your financial situation will become stronger. Students can complete their pending projects. In terms of health, you will remain fit today.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 9

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Students preparing for competitive exams need to work a little harder today, there are chances of getting success. Today you will contact a good doctor regarding any health-related problem. If you want to start a new business today, then first take advice from an experienced person. Will spend time having fun with the children today. The position of people associated with government departments will increase. There are chances of your salary increasing.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky colour: 5

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your financial situation will become strong, any EMI you are already running will be completed today. Today will be a better day for fashion designers. You will get a big online order today. Your family conditions will become more favorable than before. Today you will get some good news from the children's side. Your enemies will be defeated. Today your opponents will ask for your advice in some work. Today you can be honored for your work in society.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 3

Virgo

Today will be a profitable day for you. Today you will be success in your work field, difficult tasks will be completed. Mutual coordination will increase in married life. Students' interest in studies will increase. There will be some positive changes in your job. Today you will return the loan taken from someone. Today your problems will be reduced, which will make you feel relaxed. Lovemate will go for dinner today. Today your financial situation will be better than before. If you want to invest somewhere then you can do it.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Libra

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today your bravery will increase. Today your efforts in some work will be successful, your mind will be happy. Those of this zodiac sign who are unmarried will get good relationships for their marriage. Today friends will boost your morale. You may get an opportunity to buy a vehicle today. There are chances for designers to get some big benefits today. You will discuss the idea of ​​buying a new bike with your colleagues.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today your expenses will increase compared to your income. in some new work today. Your interest will increase. Do not use your phone while driving today. Students will focus on their studies today. Today you will get support from your elder brother in business. Today, avoid responding to anyone's words more than necessary. Today, while traveling on the road, you may meet someone who will prove beneficial for your business in the future.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 8

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. The already ongoing family feud will end today. Your day will be full of happiness. Today you will consider buying a new vehicle with your family members. People doing stationery business will get good profits today. The contact of people associated with politics with senior officials will increase. Give medicines to the elders of the house on time. Today you will get affection from your parents. Today you can organize a small party at home.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 4

Capricorn

Your day will be better today. Today there will be good coordination in family relationships. Today your financial aspect will become stronger than before. You will have a meeting with one of your clients through video call. It is auspicious for people of this zodiac sign to buy computer-related goods today. Today one of your relatives will bring a gift for you. Today you may get good news from your children. There will be an enthusiastic atmosphere in the family. Students will be more interested in studies today.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 9

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. You will be busy welcoming a special guest and there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. People of this zodiac sign are thinking of making a new start in their careers. Today is an auspicious day for them. Today you will be full of energy the whole day, you will also get new sources of income. Your children will help someone in need, which will make you proud of them. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one.

Lucky number: Pink

Lucky number: 3

Pisces

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. You will get advice on how to move forward from the elders in the house, which will be useful to you in the future. A writer's book will be published today, for which he will receive an award. Today your business will do well, and you will also make up your mind to start something else. People trying for government jobs will get better news soon. Lovemate will talk for a long time on the phone today. Your financial condition will improve due to sudden financial gain.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 1

