Horoscope Today, August 9: Leo to get employment opportunities, know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, August 9: Today is the Dwadashi date and Tuesday of Shravanshukla Paksha. Dwadashi date will remain till 5.45 pm today. Tonight there will be Vishkumbh Yoga till 11.36 pm. There is a possibility of interruption in the work started in this yoga. Also, the work done in this yoga does not yield auspicious results. Along with this, Mool Nakshatra will remain till 12.18 pm today. Mool is the 19th constellation out of the 27 constellations located in the sky. Mool means the central point or root. Know how the day will be for you according to your zodiac signs and by what measures you can improve it.

Aries

Today your day is going to be favorable for you. If you are going out for a business trip, then take the blessings of the elders of the house, your work will be successful. Today your life partner will get a good opportunity for progress. Businessmen doing courier business will benefit today. Seeing hard work and dedication, you will be praised in the office today. You should avoid eating fried things.

Taurus

Today your day is going to start with new hopes. You should make new plans to move ahead in life. Take care of your health and that of your spouse. There are chances of increment in the salary of the librarian. Women will get the support of family members in starting a business. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you. Today you can do any favorite work.

Gemini

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. Today will be a good day for the students. Today you will get profit in business. Today the chances of increasing the followers of YouTube bloggers are being made. Today you can practice car learning. Your good health will help you work. Overall, your day is going to be fine today.

Cancer

Today you will start your day happily. Today evening you will make a plan to go to a birthday party. Today is going to be a good day for the students. Your creative field will be strong. Today is a good day for builders, there will be big profits from the new contract. You will participate in some social function. Today a friend will come home to meet you.

Leo

Today your day is going to be profitable. Today all the work in the office will be completed on time. Blood pressure patients will get relief. Today you will go to a restaurant for lunch with your spouse. The prestige of the people associated with politics will increase. He will also get a high position in the party. People of this zodiac who are looking for a job, they are likely to get a job today. Today work will be done by taking decisions by being self-reliant.

Virgo

Today your day is going to be normal. The economic side will be strong today. You will get the support of parents in your work. New thoughts will come in your mind. You will get happiness from the success of your children. Today your social network will be strong. Take some time out of your busy schedule to worship God, the mind will remain calm. Women will be busy with household chores today

Libra

Today will be a favorable day for you. Today you will get the help of a colleague in completing the work. There will be a sudden change in your career, due to which you will gain money. Today your married life will remain happy. Your mother's health will be better. Some close relatives can talk about your marriage. Work more and more on your skill, you will get good benefits from it in future.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today you may have to do some hectic work. Salesman will make good profit from a client today. You will go out somewhere to spend time with your spouse. The ability to test people fast will prove beneficial for you. Today your children can join dance class.

Sagittarius

Today your day will bring new changes in your life. Today you can go to a friend's house for dinner. The business class will make good gains today. Today will be a better day for the students. You will get success financially today. You can buy some new products from the market today. Today you will be relieved from stress. Your work will be done well. Media employees may get a new project today.

Capricorn

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Married people of this zodiac will go for darshan at a religious place today. You can make big money in business work. Enemy side will keep distance from you today. Those who are associated with the wood business, today they will get a big project. Writers can write any story today. Family atmosphere will be pleasant.

Aquarius

Today your day will bring a new direction in life. Today will be a better day for married people of this zodiac. You may have a long talk with a close relative of yours. Today you will make plans for the future. You will make up your mind to organize religious events at home. If you are going to give an interview, then today your chances of success are being made.

Pisces

Today your day is going to be mixed. Will go to the temple with family for darshan. Today you can go to the mall with friends. Today is a favorable day for engineering students. Students preparing for the competition will get full support of teachers. You can go for a walk to a quiet place to reduce stress.

