Horoscope Today, August 8: Know lucky number & lucky colour for all zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, August 8: As we celebrate the last Monday of Sawan today know if it will be fruitful for your zodiac signs. Know how planetary movements will bring about changes in your personal and professional lives. Acharya Indu Prakash reveals how August 8 will be for you according to your zodiac sign. He also suggests what is your lucky number and lucky colour for the day so that you can make the best of today.
Aries
For the people of the Aries zodiac signs, Violet is their lucky colour for today while 7 is their lucky number.
Taurus
The number 6 is lucky today for the Taurus people. Their lucky colour is Magenta.
Gemini
For the people of the Gemini zodiac sign, White is their lucky colour for today while 8 is their lucky number.
Cancer
For the people of the Cancer zodiac sign, White is their lucky colour for today while 8 is their lucky number.
Leo
For the people of the Leo zodiac signs, Yellow is their lucky colour for today while 1 is their lucky number.
Virgo
For the people of the Virgo zodiac sign, Red is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.
Libra
For the people of the Libra zodiac sign, Silver is their lucky colour for today while 9 is their lucky number.
Scorpio
For the people of the Scorpio zodiac sign, Dark Blue is their lucky colour for today while 6 is their lucky number.
Sagittarius
For the people of the Sagittarius zodiac sign, Grey is their lucky colour for today while 4 is their lucky number.
Capricorn
For the people of the Capricorn zodiac sign, Green is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.
Aquarius
For the people of the Aquarius zodiac signs, Blue is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.
Pisces
For the people of the Pisces zodiac signs, Green is their lucky colour for today while 5 is their lucky number.