Horoscope Today, August 6: Know lucky number & lucky colour for all zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, August 6: Know your lucky number and colour

Horoscope Today, August 6: New day brings new challenges and we must be prepared to face them. As you gear up for Friday know your lucky number and lucky colour. It is said that numbers and colours play an important role in a person's life. They impact both your personal and professional life. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how to make the most of your day by picking the number and a colour that is going to be auspicious for you on this day.

Aries

For the people of the Aries zodiac signs, Orange is their lucky colour for today while 5 is their lucky number.

Taurus

The number 2 is lucky today for the Taurus people. Their lucky colour is Blue.

Gemini

For the people of the Gemini zodiac sign, Black is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.

Cancer

For the people of the Cancer zodiac sign, Red is their lucky colour for today while 4 is their lucky number.

Leo

For the people of the Leo zodiac signs, Yellow is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.

Virgo

For the people of the Virgo zodiac sign, Pink is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.

Libra

For the people of the Libra zodiac sign, Red is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.

Scorpio

For the people of the Scorpio zodiac sign, Green is their lucky colour for today while 7 is their lucky number.

Sagittarius

For the people of the Sagittarius zodiac sign, Black is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.

Capricorn

For the people of the Capricorn zodiac sign, Black is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.

Aquarius

For the people of the Aquarius zodiac signs, White is their lucky colour for today while 7 is their lucky number.

Pisces

For the people of the Pisces zodiac signs, Black is their lucky colour for today while 4 is their lucky number.

Read More Astrology News