Horoscope Today, August 5: Leo may finalise property deal, Libra will listen to satsang

Horoscope Today, August 5: Friday is the Ashtami date of Shravan Shukla Paksha. Ashtami date will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 03:56 am. Today there will be auspicious yoga till 2.53 pm. Along with this, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 6.37 pm today. Apart from this, Bhadra of Hades will remain till 4.31 pm today. Today is Durgashtami fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on August 5 according to the zodiac and by which measures you can improve it.

Aries

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. Today, helping a friend will make you happy. Today will be a mixed day for the students. People doing jewellery business will do well, and financial condition will remain strong.

Taurus

Today your day will bring new enthusiasm in life. People doing bakery work will make good profits today. Your love for your loved ones will increase. People will like your videos more on YouTube. People associated with the social service sector can collect funds today. Come

Gemini

Today the beginning of your day is going to bring new happiness to your family. The sales of people doing automobile business will increase. People associated with sports should continue their practice. Students pursuing Biochemical Engineering will complete practicals with the help of their seniors.

Cancer

Today your day will be better than everyday. Today, with the advice of a friend, you will make up your mind to start a business. There will be mutual harmony in your married life. Confectionery traders will think of increasing their business.

Leo

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. A big deal of the property dealer will be finalized today. You will complete the target given by the boss on time, due to which your boss will be happy with you. Students will be successful in choosing their career.

Virgo

Today your day is going to be profitable. Will make a plan to go on a trip with friends. Today you will attend a family function, where you will meet special relatives. There will be harmony in your married life. Teachers will be able to explain the topic to the students today.

Libra

Today your day will be mixed. Today you can go to a quiet place to reduce stress. You will be able to help others in every possible way. Your interest in religious works will increase, you can listen to satsang. There can be sudden monetary gains.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a happy day. Today you will make up your mind to start a new business, in which your colleagues will cooperate with you. Today, you will get information about a project from seniors in the office. Students will complete the missing work of the previous days.

Sagittarius

Today will be your best day. Today expert opinion in business will teach you how to work. Today you will make a new beginning in your relationship. Sculpture businessmen will complete their target today. People will like the book written by the authors today.

Capricorn

Today your day will start with confidence. The newly married couple will get a chance to visit a religious place. Will show the problem of typhoid to a good doctor today. Seeing your hard work towards your work, your colleagues will try to learn something from you.

Aquarius

You will have a wonderful day today. Family members will support you in any of your decisions, the work will be successful. Will be eager to do new work and business today. Today your health will be good. You can buy some items in the market today.

Pisces

Today you are going to be full of energy. Office friends can come home in connection with important office papers. Today there will be great news in your life, which will bring happiness in the family environment. Your respect will increase in the social field.

