Horoscope Today, August 5: Business partnerships can be beneficial for Aries; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, August 5, 2024: Today is the Pratipada date of Shravan Shukla Paksha and Monday. Pratipada's date will remain till 6:04 pm today. Variyan Yoga will start from 10:39 am today. Also, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 3:22 pm today. Today is the third Monday fast of Sawan month. Apart from this, Mercury will be retrograde in Leo at 10:26 am today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of August 5, 2024, is for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Business partnerships can be beneficial. Relationships with parents will be sweet. Sweetness will also remain in family relationships. You will get full support from your spouse. You can get some good news from the child's side. Today your interest in social work will increase. You will try to understand things better. Also, you may come to know some secrets. You can spend time with friends.

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Today your confidence will be high. Your financial side will be very strong. People associated with tourism will get monetary benefits. You will feel energetic. Relationships with family members will improve. You will engage yourself in some creative work. Officials will also be happy with your work. Today your advice can prove to be effective for someone in need. There will be peace and happiness in the family.

Gemini

Today will be a mixed day for you. You can take the help of a friend in your work. New possibilities of success can open up if you make decisions with patience. Today you should avoid ignoring any responsibility. Work done with concentration will prove to be beneficial. You will try to complete the work in minimum time and you will also be successful in it. Your health will be fine.

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. All your important work will be completed today. You should avoid trusting people too much in matters of money. Your expenses may increase. It would be better to think before lending money to someone. Someone close to you may try to cheat you. You can visit a religious place with your spouse. You need to think a little about your future.

Leo

Today will be a better day for you. You will try to make some good changes in your life. The solution to the problems that have been going on for a long may come out today, which will keep your mind happy. The money lent will be returned suddenly. A plan for a religious function can be made in the family. There will be some good changes in your behavior. You may get a chance to help others, which will also benefit you.

Virgo

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today you will get new opportunities to enhance your career. You can go for dinner with your spouse. Also, positivity will come in relationships. You will be successful at work. You are expected to get benefits from friends. Today your enthusiasm will remain high. You will get full support from your siblings. All the pending work will be completed today. The atmosphere at home will be pleasant today. The students of this zodiac will remain inclined towards studies today.

Libra

Today your day will be mixed. Today your focus will be on completing your work. You may have to discuss a little about some work in the office. The students of this zodiac may have increased interaction with friends. You may get some new responsibilities, which you will fulfill successfully. Any big work will be completed with the help of children. You will get full support from your parents. Some people may feel jealous of you.

Scorpio

Today your day will be great. Whatever work you start today, you will complete it on time. Your imagination can help you achieve your goals. Today is a good day for transactions. Appreciating your spouse's achievements will bring sweetness to your married life. Students can succeed in their studies. Your health will be good. You will receive some good news from your children.

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. People of this zodiac will get better suggestions from someone else to expand their business. You will get good news regarding money and you can also get some good news related to work. All your planned work will be completed today. You may meet such a person at a function, who will prove to be very special to you. Your colleagues will be helpful.

Capricorn

Today will be a better day than before. You can plan a trip with your family. Today you can spend time with your spouse, this will make your relationship even better. You can plan to watch a movie with friends today. You can meet someone who will benefit you in the future. You can get success in some special work. New ideas can come to your mind today to increase business.

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of happiness. You will get full support of luck today. Businessmen will benefit. Today is a great day for students. You will achieve some big career success. If you are thinking of completing some important work, then it will be completed today. Today you will feel like leaving your work and helping others. Today your married life is going to be great. Your spouse will agree with your decision today.

Pisces

Today your day will be fine. You may be excited about something. Work pressure may suddenly increase in the workplace. You may not get enough time to complete the work. Instead of getting upset, you should maintain patience. At the same time, some people will help you with some work. Your confusion may increase due to the busyness of the whole day. Today is going to be a good day for students.

