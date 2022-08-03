Horoscope Today, August 4: Know lucky number & lucky colour for all zodiac signs to make your day better

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today August 4

Horoscope Today, August 4: New day brings new challenges, as you gear up for Thursday know your lucky number and lucky colour for the day. It is said that numbers and colours play an important role in a person's life. Each zodiac sign has a different set of lucky colours and numbers. They impact both your personal and professional life. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how to make the most of your day by picking the number and a colour that is going to be auspicious for you.

Aries

For the people of the Aries zodiac signs, Pink is their lucky colour for today while 4 is their lucky number.

Taurus

The number 2 is lucky today for the Taurus people. Their lucky colour is Orange.

Gemini

For the people of the Gemini zodiac signs, red is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.

Cancer

For the people of the Cancer zodiac signs, Yellow is their lucky colour for today while 1 is their lucky number.

Leo

For the people of the Leo zodiac signs, Black is their lucky colour for today while 5 is their lucky number.

Virgo

For the people of the Virgo zodiac signs, Orange is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.

Libra

For the people of the Libra zodiac signs, Yellow is their lucky colour for today while 7 is their lucky number.

Scorpio

For the people of the Scorpio zodiac signs, Red is their lucky colour for today while 4 is their lucky number.

Sagittarius

For the people of the Sagittarius zodiac signs, Brown is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.

Capricorn

For the people of the Capricorn zodiac signs, Red is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.

Aquarius

For the people of the Aquarius zodiac signs, Green is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.

Pisces

For the people of the Pisces zodiac signs, Red is their lucky colour for today while 8 is their lucky number.

