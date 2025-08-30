Horoscope today [August 30, 2025]: Daily predictions for love, career, health and luck

New Delhi:

Today is the Saptami Tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha on Saturday. Saptami Tithi will remain till 10:47 pm tonight. Indra Yoga will remain till 3:10 pm. Also, Visakha Nakshatra will remain till 2:38 pm.

Apart from this, Santan Saptami fast will be observed. Let us know the condition of all 12 zodiac signs from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aries horoscope today

It will be a great day for you, and you will do your work in a perfect manner, due to which the boss will praise you. Your employment-related work will be successful, which will strengthen your financial condition. Today you can go for a picnic with friends, and you will feel good. You will try to make the atmosphere of your house calm and gentle. Your meeting with a political person will be beneficial, and any of your pending work will also be done.

Lucky Colour - Red

Lucky Number - 02

Taurus horoscope today

It will be a good day for you as your business activities will continue smoothly, and your business relationships will also become stronger. Your expenses will also increase along with your income. Do not be too hasty in taking any decision; stop a little and proceed with the work only after thinking carefully. People associated with the music industry of this zodiac will get recognition through a big platform, which will take their career forward. It will be a good day in terms of health; you will work with double strength.

Lucky Number- Blue

Lucky Color- 03

Gemini horoscope today

It is going to be a good day for you as you will take your life in the right direction, and you will soon get good results. You will get the company of elders, and there will also be shopping for comfort-related items in the house. Your mind will be engaged in spirituality, and you will get mental peace. People working in government service of this zodiac sign are likely to get a promotion. You will make some plans for the future, in which you will get full support of your parents. Be cautious in matters related to money or else you may suffer loss.

Lucky Colour - Green

Lucky Number - 04

Cancer horoscope today

It will be a favourable day for you. Your performance will be appreciated in the office, and juniors will also try to learn from you. You can get success in completing the pending work of business, due to which you will also plan other tasks. Your married life will remain happy, children will also study diligently. People working in social work of this zodiac sign will get a chance to help the needy. Those playing sports will get help to move forward with the help of the coach.

Lucky Colour - Yellow

Lucky Number - 09

Leo horoscope today

Today, you will plan to make some changes in your business, which will give you good benefits in the future. You will be very excited about the new plans. You will also contribute to family and social activities. Your mind will be more engaged in spiritual work, which will give you mental peace. There is a possibility of pending work getting completed, so you should focus on your work. It will be a good day for you in terms of health; you will feel energetic.

Lucky Colour - Pink

Lucky Number - 07

Virgo horoscope today

Today is going to be a great day for you as you will get new opportunities in employment, taking advantage of which you can increase your business. There will be a lot of running around for work, but with the help of colleagues, all the work will be completed. You will get good news through a relative, due to which the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Your mind will be happy due to the progress of your child, and married life will also remain happy.

Lucky Colour - White

Lucky Number - 09

Libra horoscope today

It is going to be a good day for you as you will talk to your father about some work, in which he will give you full support. You will be successful in fulfilling your family responsibilities, and the atmosphere of the house will be happy due to the arrival of a relative. You will focus on your work instead of wasting time in unnecessary talks. Women of this zodiac will start some work while handling the responsibilities of the house and family, and will also be successful in it.

Lucky Colour - Maroon

Lucky Number - 06

Scorpio horoscope today

It will be a great day for you, and you will work by making a target for your whole day, due to which more and more of your work will be done. Your image will be good in the public sector, which you will benefit of soon. There may be some confusion in some of your work, but you will do everything right with your hard work and understanding. You will also contribute to keeping the office environment good, which will make work easier and make the work effective.

Lucky Colour - Silver

Lucky Number - 04

Sagittarius horoscope today

You will make up your mind to invest in property today, and you will also get a good deal through someone close. The hard work done in any work will get proper results, and you will be successful in getting your work done from others as well. Students of this zodiac will get relief from problems related to education and career, you will get the blessings of elders. You need to control your emotions, avoid being overly emotional.

Lucky Colour - Grey

Lucky Number - 01

Capricorn horoscope today

It is going to be a very good day for you. Most of your plans will be successful, and your confidence will also increase. Your married life will be happy, and you will get the blessings of your elders. You will finish all the work related to your office, in your colleagues will also help you. Businessmen of this zodiac will earn big profits, which will make them happy. You can go to visit a religious place with your parents, where the beautiful view will touch your heart.

Lucky Colour - Orange

Lucky Number - 03

Aquarius horoscope today

It is going to be a great day for you, and you will perform your duties well; everyone in the family will praise you. You will be a little busier at work, so you may feel tired. You will meet your close ones, and you will be happy to meet them. Your mind will be engaged in creative things, and new ideas will come to your mind. You can prepare an investment plan keeping in mind the future of your children.

Lucky Colour - Peach

Lucky Number - 08

Pisces horoscope today

Today will be favorable for you. Your important and necessary tasks will be completed, which will strengthen your self-confidence. You can start some work related to the shop or house. You will start a scheme for the economically backward people in society. You will go shopping with your spouse and buy some gifts for the children, which will make them happy. Your physical problems will go away, and you will find yourself full of energy.

Lucky Colour - Indigo

Lucky Number - 02

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)