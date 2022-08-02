Horoscope Today, August 3: Know lucky number and lucky colour for all zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, August 3: According to astrology, luck can turn around in a person's life by simple measures. On the basis of zodiac, each of the 12 zodiacs has a lucky number and lucky colour which can turn out to be favourable if paid heed to. Know, from Acharya Indu Prakash your lucky number and colour on Wednesday and reap the maximum benefits of the day.
Aries
For the people of the Aries zodiac signs, Green is their lucky colour for today while 4 is their lucky number.
Taurus
The number 5 is lucky today for the Taurus people. Their lucky colour is Black.
Gemini
For the people of the Gemini zodiac signs, Orange is their lucky colour for today while 9 is their lucky number.
Cancer
For the people of the Cancer zodiac signs, Blue is their lucky colour for today while 7 is their lucky number.
Leo
For the people of the Leo zodiac signs, Green is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.
Virgo
For the people of the Virgo zodiac signs, Magenta is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.
Libra
For the people of the Libra zodiac signs, Grey is their lucky colour for today while 4 is their lucky number.
Scorpio
For the people of the Scorpio zodiac signs, Green is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.
Sagittarius
For the people of the Sagittarius zodiac signs, Black is their lucky colour for today while 5 is their lucky number.
Capricorn
For the people of the Capricorn zodiac signs, White is their lucky colour for today while 7 is their lucky number.
Aquarius
For the people of the Aquarius zodiac signs, Grey is their lucky colour for today while 9 is their lucky number.
Pisces
For the people of the Pisces zodiac signs, Green is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.