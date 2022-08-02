Horoscope Today, August 3: Know lucky number and lucky colour for all zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today: Know your lucky number and colour

Horoscope Today, August 3: According to astrology, luck can turn around in a person's life by simple measures. On the basis of zodiac, each of the 12 zodiacs has a lucky number and lucky colour which can turn out to be favourable if paid heed to. Know, from Acharya Indu Prakash your lucky number and colour on Wednesday and reap the maximum benefits of the day.

Aries

For the people of the Aries zodiac signs, Green is their lucky colour for today while 4 is their lucky number.

Taurus

The number 5 is lucky today for the Taurus people. Their lucky colour is Black.

Gemini

For the people of the Gemini zodiac signs, Orange is their lucky colour for today while 9 is their lucky number.

Cancer

For the people of the Cancer zodiac signs, Blue is their lucky colour for today while 7 is their lucky number.

Leo

For the people of the Leo zodiac signs, Green is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.

Virgo

For the people of the Virgo zodiac signs, Magenta is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.

Libra

For the people of the Libra zodiac signs, Grey is their lucky colour for today while 4 is their lucky number.

Scorpio

For the people of the Scorpio zodiac signs, Green is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.

Sagittarius

For the people of the Sagittarius zodiac signs, Black is their lucky colour for today while 5 is their lucky number.

Capricorn

For the people of the Capricorn zodiac signs, White is their lucky colour for today while 7 is their lucky number.

Aquarius

For the people of the Aquarius zodiac signs, Grey is their lucky colour for today while 9 is their lucky number.

Pisces

For the people of the Pisces zodiac signs, Green is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.

