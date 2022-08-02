Horoscope Today, Aug 3: Capricorn should take expert advice before investing money, know about others

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, Aug 3

Horoscope Today, Aug 3: Today is the fifth day and Wednesday of Shravan Shukla Paksha. Panchami Tithi has ended today morning at 5:41 am, currently, Shashthi Tithi is going on. Siddha Yoga will remain till 5.49 pm today. Along with this, there will be Hasta Nakshatra till 6.24 pm today. Apart from this, today is Kalki Jayanti. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on August 3 according to the zodiac signs and by which measures you can make it better.

Aries

Today is going to be a very special day for your life. Today, due to the arrival of a person, there will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the house. People doing jewelry business can get a big order today.

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will make profit in all fields. There will be harmony in your married life. Honesty towards your work will earn you respect today.

Gemini

Today you are about to start a day full of happiness. Electricians will make good profits in their sales today. Lawyers who have been involved in a case for a long time will solve the case today. Sweetness will increase in family relationships.

Cancer

Today your day is going to bring success in the field of work. Today agrochemical business man will make up his mind to take a franchise of a product. People thinking of buying a house, will take information from the builder today.

Leo

Today your day will bring new zeal in life. After a long time, today you will meet old friends, which will give you happiness. Today, there are chances of having a function in the family. Today you can celebrate someone's birthday.

Virgo

Today your day will be normal. You will get rid of health related problems. Property dealers will make good profits today. Students will face difficulty. You can consider buying a vehicle today. Today is a good day for government teachers. Strengthen your bank balance by reducing wasteful expenses.

Libra

Today your day will be normal. The troubles going on in life will end, the relationship with the life partner will become stronger. Being happy with your work in the office, the boss will gift you the things you need.

Scorpio

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Transport businessmen will make good profit from any booking today. Today your brothers will take you for shopping, you will buy anything you want. Take care of the elders of the house today.

Sagittarius

Today you are going to start your day with a new perspective. Your level of work will increase your level in the office due to your hard work. Today there will be sweetness in family relationships. Today you can tell a moral story to your child.

Capricorn

Today your day will be better than everyday. Today you will get a lot of relief from the problem of migraine. Take expert opinion before investing money in share market. Today you can make up your mind to learn a car.

Aquarius

Today your day will bring happiness in life. Do not get involved in unnecessary things in the office on this day, it will waste your time. There will be mutual harmony in married life.



Pisces

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. Today the demand for a product will increase for the businessmen of Techstyle. Today you will get relief from health related problems. People associated with sports will be able to learn something new today.

Read More Astrology News