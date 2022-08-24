Horoscope Today, August 25: Pisces may make travel plans, Luck will favour Aquarius

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today August 25: Know how your day will be

Horoscope Today, August 25: Thursday is the Trayodashi Tithi of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 10.37 am today, after that Chaturdashi Tithi will start. Tonight there will be Variyan Yoga till 1.57 am. After that Ashlesha Nakshatra will take place. Apart from this, there will be Bhadra of the earth from 10.37 am to 11.30 pm. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on the basis of the zodiac sign and by which measures you can make it better.

Aries

Today will be a day full of happiness. You will spend time with family members. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Small children can get a big surprise. Some people can even help you with some work. Your tension regarding money will be less. Your time will be spent in the fun. You may consider starting a new work afresh. There is a need to take some care of health. You may remain interested in love affairs.

Taurus

Today is going to be a very special day for you. You may have a long journey due to some office work. Travel will be beneficial. Being happy, you will be in the mood for some fun. Children can participate in any drawing competition. Elders can relive their old memories by meeting a childhood friend. Those who are associated with the film industry can get a good job offer today. By keeping a distance from negative thoughts, all your work will be successful.

Gemini

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Your inclination will be towards spirituality, you can plan a religious program. You will get new opportunities for growth in the workplace. The people of this zodiac who do the work of making pottery are getting benefits. Today is a good day for Lovemate. There will be happiness in the house. The dispute with the opponents will end today, the enemy side will bow down in front of you.

Cancer

Today will be a mixed day for you. Your money may be spent in buying an important thing. People of this zodiac will like a poem by those who are writers, you can also be honoured by any organization. Your rapport with your life partner will remain the same. You can also get the cooperation of neighbours in some important work. The blessings of your parents will remain with you. Students can join any new course today.

Leo

Today will be a wonderful day. You can be given your favourite work in the office. Which will keep you engaged in working. You can be consulted as an expert. There are chances of increasing income along with promotion in the private job of people of this zodiac. Students will show more interest in some of their subjects. Businessmen can get some new experiences at work. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse.

Virgo

The day is going to be favourable for you. People will appreciate your work, and you will be satisfied with your work. You can go out for dinner with your spouse. People associated with sports can take part in some new activities. Your health will remain good. Students can take advice from a senior for their career. The right advice can take your career to a good point. You will get profit in work.

Libra

Today is a good day for you. All your work will be completed on time, you can get the support of colleagues in the office. Your positive thoughts can affect a person. Your help will be beneficial to others. Students can make some changes regarding their studies. Take the help of your senior to understand difficult topics. Today you can also take the help of your spouse in some household work. Relationships will be better.

Scorpio

Today will bring a sign of some new happiness in life. Your spouse can give you some good news, which will make the rest of the family happy. There will be harmony between relationships and work. Financially you will be strong. Engineers will have a big advantage. The managers of this zodiac are the people of the post. Will handle his work well. You can go to the mall shopping with children, they will love it.

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. The pace of work will continue. You will feel relaxed. For people of this zodiac who are unmarried, the talk of their relationship can go on at home. The home environment will be good. Some people may ask you for advice in terms of work. People doing work from home will do well. Other people will also be affected by your plan. You can discuss your future plans with your parents.

Capricorn

Today can bring a turning point in life. You may have to take a big decision in your career. Remember, whatever you do, do it wisely. Due to work, you will not be able to give full time to the family, but the family will remain with you. Can be a little emotional in some cases. A book of the writer can be published which will get a lot of love from the people. Sweetness will remain in your speech.

Aquarius

Today is going to start with new hopes. A close friend of yours may come to visit you. You can share any of your personal problems with them. This will lighten the burden of your mind a little. You will get help in resolving family disputes. The day is fine for the students of this zodiac. Obstacles coming in studies will be removed. You need to focus on your work without worrying too much about the results. Elders can also give you some special advice. Luck will support you in doing new things.

Pisces

You will have a wonderful day today. People will pay full attention to your words. Travel plans can be made. The solution to the problems related to money will come out today. Daily tasks can be completed. The day will be fun. You will be supported by luck. Officers will appreciate your work. You can keep your point openly in front of others. People will give importance to your words. In the evening, you will have a good time with your spouse.

