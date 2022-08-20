Horoscope Today, August 21: Busy day for Cancers while Virgo, Libra & THESE 3 zodiac signs will have good time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today August 21

Horoscope Today, August 21: Today is the tenth day of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha and it is a Sunday. Dashami Tithi will cross the whole day of today and it will remain till 3.35 pm in the late night. Tonight there will be Harshana Yoga till 10.39 minutes. Also, the whole day of today will be Mrigashira Nakshatra. Apart from this, the Bhadra of Swarga Lok will remain from 2.21 pm to 3.35 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be according to your zodiac signs.

Aries

Today is going to be favorable for you. Your work will be as per your wish. There will be a conversation with friends on a particular topic, which can benefit you. It will take more time to do any work. Married life will be sweet. You may get some good opportunities. Keep yourself calm. Any creative work can come to your mind. You can get success in business.

Taurus

Today has brought a gift of happiness for you. You will feel yourself full of energy. Whatever work you will do, it will be completed before time. Engineers of this zodiac will use their experience in the right direction. It will be beneficial to take advice of spouse in any important work. Today is a good day for people doing private jobs. Special matters will be discussed with the officials. All the planned work will be completed on time. Your confidence will increase.

Gemini

Today your day has brought a happy moment. Don't waste your time in useless things. If you resume the stalled work, then it can be beneficial. A romantic evening program can be made with your spouse. Today is a better day for computer students of this zodiac. You will work as hard. You will get equally great results. Situations will be in your favor. You will feel very good by helping a needy person.

Cancer

Today your day will be normal. You should be careful in your dealings with the seniors. New sources of profit can be seen. You may have to travel for some family work. You can meet someone who can give you big benefits in future. Laziness will be felt due to the work of the day, but you will not back down from hard work. You may be busy to some extent. It will be better for you to avoid unnecessary disputes.

Leo

Your day is going to start well. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and prosperity in the family. Strength and patience will increase. Will start some thought work today. There will be an atmosphere of happiness due to the success of the son. Your married life will be full of harmony. You will meet a special relative. New sources of income will be created. Unemployed will get happiness from getting employment. You will get relief from the problem of digestive system.

Virgo

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. Activities of daily living will go well. Your mind will be more towards spirituality. Will go to a religious place with family for darshan. Today is a very good day for married people of this zodiac. You will gain money from creative work. Any idol of sculptors can be installed in a big temple. Only a little effort in some work will give full support of luck. Will spend better time with family.

Libra

Today is a very special day for you. The family will consider getting a new vehicle. Government employees will get promotion. The mind will be happy with more profit to the textile traders. Happiness and harmony will increase in married life. There will be prosperity in the family. You will experience your mistakes. You can make up your mind to read a literary book. Your love towards children will make them dear.

Scorpio

Today is a good day. You will get profit in business. People holding the same position will be happy to get promotion. Family happiness will remain harmonious. You will get happiness from children. There will be good rapport with people in the society. There are chances of completion of unfinished and adventurous work. Do not share your words with anyone with overconfidence. Spouse will give reason to be happy. The results of competitive exams will be in your favor.

Sagittarius

You will have a good day today. Today you will complete any work with your understanding. Will fulfill family responsibilities well. Lovemates will talk about their relationship with the family members. There will be success in the workplace. A little carelessness of the students can make a character of disappointment, keep working hard. Avoid spending more, financial condition will be good. Due to auspicious work in the family, your busyness can increase.

Capricorn

Today is your day to bring a new change. Court decision may come in your favor. Whatever work you think of doing, keeping a positive attitude about it, all the work will be done well. Too much work can have an impact on health. In the joy of the arrival of a relative, the atmosphere of the house will remain like a party.

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today is a favorable day for the students who aspire to get higher education of this zodiac. You will get good news from children. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. There will be mutual harmony in married life. There will be busyness in everyday activities. Money stuck in business can be recovered. People's faith in you will remain. Meeting new people will be beneficial for the future.

Pisces

You will have a wonderful day today. You will find solution to your problems. Can take part in any sports competition. There are chances of getting good offers for the people doing jobs of this zodiac. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Today you can get happiness from the child side. You will be able to handle the situation with your better thinking. Today your rapport with your spouse will be good. You can make profit in business.

Read More Astrology News