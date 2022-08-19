Horoscope Today, August 20: Virgo, Capricorn to get employment opportunities, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, August 20

Horoscope Today, August 20: Today is the ninth day and Saturday of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha. Navami date will remain till 1.08 pm tonight. Tonight there will be Vyaghat Yoga till 9.42 pm. Also, after crossing the whole day today, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 4.40 am the next morning. Apart from this, today is Goga Navami. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be according to your zodiac signs.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. God's infinite grace is on you, due to which all your deteriorating works will be made. Before starting a business, you must take advice from your elder brother. Today you will think of saving by stopping unnecessary expenses. Family life will be happy. You can help a friend financially. Student's day will be full of fun.

Taurus

Today is going to be a very special day. The arrival of a special relative in the family will create an atmosphere of happiness. There will be profit from good sales in the business of automobile, the economic condition will be strong. Before doing any important work, take the blessings of God and start the work. The day will be good in terms of health. The construction work of the house will increase rapidly. Interest in religious work will increase.

Gemini

You will have a wonderful day. People with jobs will have good income. After running for property-related problems, work will be done. There will be good rapport with relatives. You will get a chance to help the helpless. You can plan to go to a theme park, where you will enjoy a lot with your friends. Those who do sewing work will get good profit from their customers.

Cancer

Today your day has brought new happiness for your family. Sweetness will increase in married life. Avoid unnecessary disputes with an unknown person on the way. Plans stalled due to restraint will be successful. Traders of minerals will get good profit. You will get relief from the problem of depression. You will consider learning a new language. Construction work will go well.

Leo

Today your routine will be good. Positivity will remain in you, due to which your mind will be engaged in working. Your material comforts will remain. The income of women doing online business will increase. You will come forward to help someone in need. Students studying event management can do something creative today. Today will be a good day for private employees.

Virgo

Today your day is going to be profitable. A job offer will come from the interview given a long time ago. You will meet some people who will be helpful in your career. You can fulfill some wishes of family members. You will get success in all work. You will make some new friends. You may also get some new business proposals. Sweetness will remain in your relationship with your spouse. Your positive thinking will prove beneficial for you.

Libra

Today your day will be very special for you. You will be busy in some important work. You will get new sources of income. You will get less profit than expected in business. You will get full support of your spouse in your domestic work. You will try to make your life better. Taking care of the health of elders will make you their favorite. Take blessings of parents, all your problems will be solved.

Scorpio

You will have a good day today. In the evening, you will spend fun time with family members, which will make family life happy. Will plan to go to a religious place with parents. Your plan will be successful. The day will be great for the people of manager post. You will get success in work. You can meet a high official. With whom you will be able to find solutions to your problems.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be profitable. Keep your nature in balance, all your work will be done. There will be happiness from the son's side. You will get good profit from hard work in business. You will make every effort to fulfill the responsibilities of household life. Students will complete their unfinished work. Yogas are being made for religious events in the family, in which your money will be spent. You will get relief from the problem of headache.

Capricorn

Today your day will be full of confidence. New employment opportunities will be available. The agricultural work of the farmers will do well. You will learn something new from the people around you. You need to maintain confidentiality about your plans. You can go to their house to meet friends. Your friendship will be even stronger. You will be a part of some social work. Your prestige in the society will increase. Also your health will be good.

Aquarius

Your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. There will be full cooperation from people in the field. New avenues of income will open. Children will go to the temple with their parents. Today will be a better day for biology students of this zodiac. Luck will be kind to you. Your unfulfilled wishes may come true. Those who are associated with the business of tour and travels, their business will increase today. Avoid eating outside oily food. Your health will be good.

Pisces

Your day will start with new enthusiasm. You will get the support of brother and sister in any important work. You will enjoy some wonderful moments with family members. You will feel yourself energized. New avenues for career advancement will open. Travels made in terms of business will be beneficial for you. Your creative talents will come to the fore. Your financial condition will also be better. You will get full result of hard work.

