Horoscope Today, August 19: Pink will be auspicious for Aries; know lucky number & colour for others

Horoscope Today, August 19: Colours and numbers have a substantial impact on our actions that govern the future. On the basis of astrology prediction, know what colour and number will prove lucky for you on Friday.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: August 19, 2022 7:30 IST
Horoscope Today, August 19: As per astrology, there are a lot of corrective remedies that come when one wears their lucky colour on a particular day. All of the ruling planets emit a different colour that becomes synonymous with the respective zodiac sign. In our everyday lives too, colours affect and govern the outcome of a particular action. Separately, different colours have an impact on how we are perceived. Similarly, numerology too dictates our future. If a particular task is done while keeping in mind the correct timing may bear fruits while disregarding it can be harmful. Based on number and colour, let's see how can people of each zodiac sign make their day better on Friday, August 19. 

Aries 

Lucky Color - Pink

Lucky Number - 2

Taurus 

Lucky Color - Red
Lucky Number - 3

Gemini 

Lucky Color - Blue
Lucky Number - 2

Cancer 

Lucky Color - Pink
Lucky Number - 7

Leo 

Lucky Color - Blue
Lucky Number - 2

Virgo 

Lucky Color - Gray
Lucky Number - 7

Libra

Lucky Color - Red
Lucky Number - 2

Scorpio 

Lucky Color - Pink
Lucky Number - 3

Sagittarius 

Lucky Color - White
Lucky Number - 2

Capricorn 

Lucky Color - Red
Lucky Number - 1

Aquarius 

Lucky Color - Black
Lucky Number - 6

Pisces

Lucky Color - Pink
Lucky Number - 4

 

