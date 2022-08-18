Horoscope Today, August 19: Pink will be auspicious for Aries; know lucky number & colour for others

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, August 19: Know the lucky number and colour

Horoscope Today, August 19: As per astrology, there are a lot of corrective remedies that come when one wears their lucky colour on a particular day. All of the ruling planets emit a different colour that becomes synonymous with the respective zodiac sign. In our everyday lives too, colours affect and govern the outcome of a particular action. Separately, different colours have an impact on how we are perceived. Similarly, numerology too dictates our future. If a particular task is done while keeping in mind the correct timing may bear fruits while disregarding it can be harmful. Based on number and colour, let's see how can people of each zodiac sign make their day better on Friday, August 19.

Aries

Lucky Color - Pink

Lucky Number - 2

Taurus

Lucky Color - Red

Lucky Number - 3

Gemini

Lucky Color - Blue

Lucky Number - 2

Cancer

Lucky Color - Pink

Lucky Number - 7

Leo

Lucky Color - Blue

Lucky Number - 2

Virgo

Lucky Color - Gray

Lucky Number - 7

Libra

Lucky Color - Red

Lucky Number - 2

Scorpio

Lucky Color - Pink

Lucky Number - 3

Sagittarius

Lucky Color - White

Lucky Number - 2

Capricorn

Lucky Color - Red

Lucky Number - 1

Aquarius

Lucky Color - Black

Lucky Number - 6

Pisces

Lucky Color - Pink

Lucky Number - 4

