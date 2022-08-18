Horoscope Today, August 19: Pink will be auspicious for Aries; know lucky number & colour for others

Horoscope Today, August 19: As per astrology, there are a lot of corrective remedies that come when one wears their lucky colour on a particular day. All of the ruling planets emit a different colour that becomes synonymous with the respective zodiac sign. In our everyday lives too, colours affect and govern the outcome of a particular action. Separately, different colours have an impact on how we are perceived. Similarly, numerology too dictates our future. If a particular task is done while keeping in mind the correct timing may bear fruits while disregarding it can be harmful. Based on number and colour, let's see how can people of each zodiac sign make their day better on Friday, August 19.
Aries
Lucky Color - Pink
Lucky Number - 2
Taurus
Lucky Color - Red
Lucky Number - 3
Gemini
Lucky Color - Blue
Lucky Number - 2
Cancer
Lucky Color - Pink
Lucky Number - 7
Leo
Lucky Color - Blue
Lucky Number - 2
Virgo
Lucky Color - Gray
Lucky Number - 7
Libra
Lucky Color - Red
Lucky Number - 2
Scorpio
Lucky Color - Pink
Lucky Number - 3
Sagittarius
Lucky Color - White
Lucky Number - 2
Capricorn
Lucky Color - Red
Lucky Number - 1
Aquarius
Lucky Color - Black
Lucky Number - 6
Pisces
Lucky Color - Pink
Lucky Number - 4