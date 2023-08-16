Horoscope Today, August 17: Leo should be careful about their career; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, August 17

Horoscope Today, 17 August: Today is the Pratipada date of Shravan Shukla and Thursday. Pratipada Tithi will be till 5.36 pm today. Parigha Yoga will be there till 7.29 pm today. Along with this, Magha Nakshatra will remain till 7:58 pm today. Today at 1:31 pm, the Sun God will move out of Cancer and enter Leo. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how August 17 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today your mind will be more engaged in spirituality. The idea of starting a new job will come to your mind. A sudden meeting with a friend will prove beneficial for your future. Pay attention to the activities happening around you, because someone else can take credit for your work. Today will bring happiness for Lovemate. There will be happiness in married life. Students will get success today, which will create a festive atmosphere in the family. People will congratulate you.

Taurus

Today there is a need to be careful at work. The business started on a small scale will be beneficial for you. The goals you have set, today you will reach very close to them. Opponents will try to harm you, but with your understanding, you will not let them succeed. Do not leave important tasks to others today. Students of this zodiac need to work a little more. You will get advice on some subjects from home, which will prove to be beneficial for you in the future.

Gemini

The day will be full of happiness. Those who are associated with politics, today their social prestige will increase. Those who wish to pursue higher education will get admission to a good college today. Today you will remain mentally healthy. Today you will dominate your opponents. Will make a plan to visit some nice places with your siblings. Today you need to be careful in money transactions. There will be new happiness in married life.

Cancer

Today you will be full of energy. Today you need to keep restraint on your speech. Those people of this zodiac who are doctors, today they will make up their minds to open a new clinic, in which they will get full support from their families. Today your business will grow. Today, the efforts made for social service will make you a different identity. If the students of this zodiac go to a secluded place and study today, then they will be interested in studies. Today is going to be a favorable day for lovemates.

Leo

It is going to be a wonderful day. Today, any administrative work will be completed by getting the cooperation of a government official. The ongoing rift with the spouse will end today. Today new ideas will come into your mind. People will appreciate the creations of the people doing the work of writing. Avoid getting entangled in useless things today. Lovemates will appreciate each other's feelings. Today, due to sudden monetary gain, your financial position will be strengthened.

Virgo

It is going to be a very good day. People associated with the field of science and research will get a new project today. Today will be a good day to settle old works. People will be ready to help you. The suggestions given by the elders will be useful for you today. Today you will present your point correctly in a business-related meeting. There will be cooperation in work from the spouse. Students will try to learn something online today. Unmarried people will get a good proposal for marriage.

Libra

Luck will be with you today. Today, a different image of you will emerge in society. Do not let anyone else take away the credit for the work you have done in the office. The boss can send you on a trip to another city for some important work. Today you will be ready to do some such work, which you will be happy. There will be happiness in married life. Will get the support of my elder brother in starting a new business.

Scorpio

It is going to be a very good day. Women must be careful while working in the kitchen today. Today, the desire to get success and a higher position will awaken in you, due to which you will work harder. People of this amount who are associated with the field of acting will get a big offer today. Today there will be a success in every type of business deal. Lovemates will give gifts to each other, as well as go somewhere for a walk. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health.

Sagittarius

It will be a very good day to make plans for the future. People of this amount who are associated with the field of marketing are going to get a lot of money today. Today the problems going on in life will be solved. Today in the workplace, some such situations will come in front of you, due to which you may get a little confused. The newly married couple will have a sweet talk, which will add more sweetness to the relationship. Lovemates keep faith in each other, the relationship will be stronger.

Capricorn

It is going to be a great day. Today there will be cooperation of neighbors in some work. Today your reputation in society will increase. Today the obstacles coming to success will be removed. Today you will be full of new ideas and the tasks that you choose to do will give you more benefits than expected. There will be mutual harmony among all the family members. Lovemates try to understand each other's feelings today, then there will be sweetness in the relationship.

Aquarius

It is going to be an important day. Today, the decision of the cases going on in the court will come in your favor. People associated with politics will get a chance to attend a social function today. Today you are going to get sudden monetary gains. If you want to buy new land, then first get proper information about it. Today you will get a lot of progress in the business. Today you will get a gift from your life partner. Lovemates will talk to each other on the phone for a long time today. Will make up his mind to buy a new vehicle.

Pisces

The day will be full of mixed reactions from people. Today some new opportunities will also be available, which will give you financial benefits. The efforts made earlier are going to bear fruit today. Instead of panicking over any problem, take the advice of your loved ones. Today you need to forget the old things and move forward. There will be more sweetness in the relationship with the spouse. Today your health will improve a lot. Students are going to get success today. People looking for a job will get help from a friend today.

