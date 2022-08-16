Horoscope Today, August 17: Know the lucky number and colour for all zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today August 17

Horoscope Today, August 17: The new planetary movements each day bring about major changes in our personal and professional life. Sometimes they are auspicious to us while on some days we have to face some challenges. Depending upon your zodiac sign, these movements affect your life. To make Wednesday better and get things done in your favour, keep in mind your lucky colour and lucky number for the day.

Aries

For the people of the Aries zodiac signs, Red is their lucky colour for today while 1 is their lucky number.

Taurus

The number 3 is lucky today for the Taurus people. Their lucky colour is Orange.

Gemini

For the people of the Gemini zodiac sign, Green is their lucky colour for today while 9 is their lucky number.

Cancer

For the people of the Cancer zodiac sign, Yellow is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.

Leo

For the people of the Leo zodiac signs, Grey is their lucky colour for today while 6 is their lucky number.

Virgo

For the people of the Virgo zodiac sign, Black is their lucky colour for today while 5 is their lucky number.

Libra

For the people of the Libra zodiac sign, Pink is their lucky colour for today while 6 is their lucky number.

Scorpio

For the people of the Scorpio zodiac sign, Blue is their lucky colour for today while 7 is their lucky number.

Sagittarius

For the people of the Sagittarius zodiac sign, Pink is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.

Capricorn

For the people of the Capricorn zodiac sign, Blue is their lucky colour for today while 6 is their lucky number.

Aquarius

For the people of the Aquarius zodiac signs, Red is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.

Pisces

For the people of the Pisces zodiac signs, Pink is their lucky colour for today while 7 is their lucky number.

